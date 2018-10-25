Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE/Euronext Paris: PM) informs its shareholders that its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

PMI makes available free of charge on its website at www.pmi.com, its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, reports filed pursuant to Section 16 of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and amendments to those reports as soon as reasonably practicable after PMI electronically files or furnishes such materials to the SEC. All of these documents will be provided free of charge to any shareholder requesting a copy by writing to: Philip Morris International Inc., 120 Park Avenue, New York, New York 10017, U.S.A., attention: Corporate Secretary. These documents are also available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, smoke-free products and associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the U.S. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI's smoke-free IQOS product portfolio includes heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of September 30, 2018, PMI estimates that approximately 5.9 million adult smokers around the world have already stopped smoking and switched to PMI's heated tobacco product, which is currently available for sale in 43 markets in key cities or nationwide under the IQOS brand. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com

