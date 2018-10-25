Cegid, a leader in business management solutions for Accounting, Finance and Tax, Payroll and Human Resources, was named in Gartner's September 2018 report entitled Magic Quadrant for Talent Management Suites" for the 4th consecutive time. This report by Gartner evaluates the development of functional components from talent management solution providers.

Written by Gartner analysts Jeff Freyermuth, Ron Hanscome, Melanie Lougee and Jason Cerrato, this report evaluated Cegid on its completeness of vision and ability to execute on that vision.

According to Gartner, "Automation of TM (talent management) processes, developing the workforce and improving integration are among the top drivers of investments in talent management suites, along with achieving a single user interface across the many talent-related processes." The report also states, "By 2020, 30 percent of global midmarket and large enterprises will have invested in a cloud-deployed HCM suite for administrative HR and talent management but will still need to use point solutions for 20 percent to 30 percent of their HCM requirements.

"We are delighted that Cegid has been named in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Talent Management Suites for the 4th consecutive time. And for the second time in a row, we are pleased that Cegid is positioned for its TM suite f among only 9 vendor product solutions, within Gartner's Magic Quadrant. We believe such a positioning makes us even more determined in our objective to urge and help HR to play a bigger role within the management of their enterprise and in solving their organization's strategic issues." states Philippe Clerc, Director of Business Unit, Payroll and Human Resources at Cegid.

Cegid has been collaborating for a long time with large and complex organisations as well as midsize organizations in Western Europe and North America to meet their talent management needs. The Cegid's Talent Management offering supports processes for talent acquisition, performance, learning and development, career and succession and compensation management either as individual point solutions or combined in fully integrated solutions.

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Talent Management Suites, September 2018, (Formerly listed as Technomedia).

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Cegid

Cegid is a major provider of business management solutions for CPAs, financial and tax managers, as well as for HR, payroll and retail professionals. With proven experience as a leader in SaaS management solutions, Cegid provides assistance in the digitalisation of companies and public sector bodies.

Cegid's vision of business is both pragmatic and forward thinking, and the company has mastered new technologies so as to provide useful innovation, not to mention unique expertise in terms of regulatory matters. Cegid is with its clients for the long haul.

In a constantly changing world, Cegid is opening up new possibilities so that every area of a business can increase its added value.

Cegid has 2,400 employees and sells its solutions in 75 countries. In 2017, Cegid recorded a turnover of €332 million. Pascal Houillon has been the CEO since March 2017.

