PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, October 25

FirstGroup plc

25 October 2018

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that, as per his standing instruction to allocate part of the additional fees he receives as interim Executive Chairman to acquire shares in the Company, Wolfhart Hauser has purchased 11,691 shares at a price of £0.849 per share. The transaction took place today.

The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

In addition, the notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Enquiries

Sarah Steadman

Share Schemes and Company Secretarial Assistant

07515 500036

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Wolfhart Hauser
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Interim Executive Chairman
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Share purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.849 11,691
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

11,691

£9,925.66
e)Date of the transaction25/10/2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

© 2018 PR Newswire