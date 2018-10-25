FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc

25 October 2018

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that, as per his standing instruction to allocate part of the additional fees he receives as interim Executive Chairman to acquire shares in the Company, Wolfhart Hauser has purchased 11,691 shares at a price of £0.849 per share. The transaction took place today.

The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

In addition, the notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them