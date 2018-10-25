SENS Research Foundation: Undoing Aging 2019 Conference Seeks Abstracts for Poster Session

https://www.undoing-aging.org/abstracts.html

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and BERLIN, Oct. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SENS Research Foundation and the Forever Healthy Foundation are seeking abstracts for the 2019 Undoing Aging Conference poster sessions. Undoing Aging will take place March 28-30, 2019 at the Umspannwerk Alexanderplatz in Berlin, Germany. Submission information and guidelines can be found at(https://www.undoing-aging.org/abstracts.html).

The Undoing Aging conference series is focused on the cellular and molecular repair of age-related damage as the basis of therapies to bring aging under full medical control. The series, a joint effort of SENS Research Foundation and Forever Healthy Foundation, provides a platform for the existing scientific community that already works on damage repair and, at the same time, offers interested scientists and students a first-hand understanding of the current state of this exciting new field of biomedical research.

The conference sessions will cover a range of topics across the damage-repair spectrum including speakers from SENS Research Foundation, Oxford University, Buck Institute for Research on Aging, Stanford University, and Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

All details, including regular speaker announcements, can be found at www.undoing-aging.org (http://www.undoing-aging.org). Conference Early Bird pricing remains in effect until January 24, 2019.

About SENS Research Foundation

SENS Research Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that works to research, develop and promote comprehensive regenerative medicine solutions for the diseases of aging. SRF is focused on a damage repair paradigm for treating the diseases of aging, which it advances through scientific research, advocacy, and education. SENS Research Foundation supports research projects at universities and institutes around the world with the goal of curing such age-related diseases as heart disease, cancer, and Alzheimer's disease. Educating the public and training researchers to support a growing regenerative medicine field are also major endeavors of the organization that are being accomplished through advocacy campaigns and educational programs. For more information, visit www.sens.org

About Forever Healthy Foundation

The Forever Healthy Foundation is a private non-profit initiative whose mission is to enable people to vastly extend their healthy lifespans and be part of the first generation to cure aging. To accelerate the development of therapies to get aging under full medical control, the Forever Healthy Foundation directly funds cutting edge research aimed at the molecular and cellular repair of damage caused by the aging process and supports the creation of startups turning that research into therapies for human application. For more information, please visit www.forever-healthy.org