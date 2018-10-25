Technavio analysts forecast the global online footwear market to grow at a CAGR close to 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The advent of smart and customized footwear is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global online footwear market 2019-2023. Smart and customized shoes are trending in the global online footwear market. Customization and personalization are key strategies that vendors have been adopting to diversify their product portfolio. The introduction of innovative and technically advanced smart and customizable footwear also attracts and motivates consumers to invest in them. For instance, smart footwear, such as step-counting shoes, is gaining popularity among consumers engaged in athletic and fitness activities. In January 2018, Under Armour launched UA HOVR Phantom Connected shoes that track, analyze, and store virtual information about running metric. Therefore, the high level of customization and increased demand for innovative footwear will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global online footwear market is the growth of e-commerce and m-commerce:

Global online footwear market: growth of e-commerce and m-commerce

The increasing demand for e-commerce and m-commerce as online channels across the globe is one of the significant factors the will impact the growth of the online footwear market during the forecast period. The growth of the global footwear market is expected to drive the development of the global online footwear market. The global footwear market is also expected to grow because of the increasing demand for customized footwear, smart shoes, and user-friendly comfortable shoes. Since the global e-commerce industry has been growing at an exponential pace, large volumes of footwear products are being sold through the online channel. The growth in cross-border e-commerce trade is expected to positively influence the volume of online shipments of footwear.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on apparel and textile, "Growing internet penetration, along with the availability of multiple payment options for online footwear retail are factors that are boosting the growth of the market."

Global online footwear market: Segmentation analysis

The global online footwear market research report provides market segmentation by product (non-athletic footwear and athletic footwear), by end-user (women, men, and children), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The APAC dominated the global market in 2018, followed by the Americas, and EMEA respectively. The region will continue to dominate during the forecast period because of the increased demand for footwear and growth of the e-commerce.

