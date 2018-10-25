Spread Research, the leading European Independent Credit Research Provider, announces the launch of a new methodology to enhance its fundamental financial analysis through the integration of the issuer's quality of governance.

This proprietary methodology has been developed in partnership with EthiFinance, Spread Research's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) division, the pioneering sustainability research provider based in Paris. The two companies have unrivalled expertise in their areas, having been advising investors for the last 15 years and with 10+ analysts each. EthiFinance's analysis of over 700 European corporates has been certified according to Arista standards, the leading international body for the assessment of Responsible Investment research.

The new methodology encompasses 15 fundamental Governance criteria, which give investors a detailed view on the strengths and weaknesses of the debt instrument issuer's governance and the associated risks. The integration of the Governance risk will be completed across the entire coverage, spanning close to 200 issuers, in the first half of next year.

The full scope of sustainability risks and opportunities covered by EthiFinance namely Environment, Social and Governance (E, S and G) will allow Spread Research to include in due course the 'S' and 'E' factors in its credit analysis. The result will be the first ever fully integrated, independent methodology for the Credit asset class provided in response to the investment community's strong demand.

Benjamin Sabahi, Head of Research at Spread Research, said: "In a low interest rate environment, analysis of the Governance issue can make all the difference in terms of fund performance. We are thus proud to be releasing this new service, on which we have been working hard for over a year with our EthiFinance colleagues. Recent High Yield market developments have illustrated the pressing need among investors for a more comprehensive and reliable inclusion of Governance risks in their credit analysis

About Spread Research

Spread Research was founded in 2004 and has been the leader in Independent Credit Research operated from Europe ever since. Majority owned (60%) by a group of leading institutional investors since last year, the company acquired a first stake in EthiFinance in 2017. EthiFinance and Spread Research are members of the PRI (Principles for Responsible Investment).

