QUANTUM GENOMICS: Quantum Genomics Announces Webcast Discussion of Top-line Results from its Phase 2b NEW-HOPE Study in Arterial Hypertension on November 12, 2018

Webcast to be held Monday, November 12 at 4:00 p.m. CET/10:00 a.m. EST

Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new drug class that directly targets the brain to treat hypertension and heart failure, will hold a webcast on Monday, November 12, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. CET/10:00 a.m. EST to discuss the top-line results from the Company's Phase 2b NEW-HOPE study of firibastat in arterial hypertension. Top-line results will be presented on Saturday, November 10 at 7:45 a.m. CST/8:45 a.m. EST in a late-breaking oral presentation at the 2018 Scientific Sessions of the American Heart Association (AHA).

During the live webcast, participants Jean-Philippe Milon, Chief Executive Officer, Marc Karako, Chief Financial Officer, Bruno Besse, Chief Medical Officer, and Fabrice Balavoine, Vice-President R&D, will provide commentary on the top-line results from the Phase 2b NEW-HOPE trial and will be available for questions.

Interested parties may access the live webcast directly through the link below, and a recorded replay of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the company's website following its conclusion.

Webcast in English on Monday, November 12, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. CET/10:00 a.m. EST

Upcoming events

November 10, 2018 Presentation of the top-line results from the NEW-HOPE trial to be held

at the annual conference of the American Heart Association in Chicago.

November 12, 2018 Press release - Top-line results from the NEW-HOPE trial.

Investors conference call.

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of cardiovascular medications based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI). Quantum Genomics is the only company in the world exploring this innovative approach that directly targets the brain. The company relies on its 20-plus years of basic and clinical research at some of the largest French laboratories: the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM), the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), the Collège de France, and Paris-Descartes University. The goal of Quantum Genomics is to develop innovative treatments for complicated, or even resistant, cases of hypertension (around 30% of patients have poor control of their condition or receive ineffective treatment) and for heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed with heart failure dies within five years).

Based in Paris and New York, Quantum Genomics is listed on the Euronext Growth exchange in Paris (FR0011648971- ALQGC) and trades on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (symbol: QNNTF).

