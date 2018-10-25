

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - After a weak start to the day, the majority of the European markets ended Thursday's session in the green. The markets recovered some of the heavy losses of the previous session, as investors stepped in to buy stocks are reduced prices. However, the focus of the day was today's policy decision from the European Central Bank.



The European Central Bank left its interest rates as well as its forward guidance unchanged on Thursday for a third consecutive policy session and reaffirmed that the its massive asset purchase program would end in December.



'The Governing Council expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present levels at least through the summer of 2019, and in any case for as long as necessary to ensure the continued sustained convergence of inflation to levels that are below, but close to, 2 percent over the medium term,' the ECB said in a statement following the conclusion of the Governing Council meeting in Frankfurt.



European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday that policymakers were confident regarding the economy and that the inflation is gradually approaching its aim of 'below, but close to 2 percent.'



Draghi also expressed confidence that his home country Italy and the European Commission would reach an agreement over budget finances. He also urged the private sector to prepare for a hard Brexit, saying such an event could cause 'financial uneasiness.'



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.51 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 1.10 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.20 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 1.03 percent and the CAC of France rose 1.60 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.59 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.21 percent.



In Frankfurt, sportswear firm Puma soared 9.78 percent after lifting its full-year sales and operating profit outlook.



Automaker Daimler rose 2.80 percent. The company is reviewing its product footprint to cope with a challenging environment in the industry.



In Paris, Schneider Electric jumped 7.48 percent. The electrical equipment manufacturer lifted its FY18 target after posting better-than-expected third-quarter revenue.



In London, WPP plunged 13.84 percent. The advertising group cut its outlook for sales and profit margin this year, citing a slowdown in client spending and structural changes in the industry.



Telecommunications firm BT Group tumbled 3.86 percent after appointing Philip Jansen As its new CEO.



Debenhams jumped 7.04 percent. After posting record annual losses, the retailer has unveiled plans to close up to 50 stores.



UBS advanced 1.09 percent in Zurich. The bank reaffirmed its strategy and ambitions after reporting stronger-than-expected results for the third quarter.



Chemicals and biotechnology firm Lonza Group fell 2.81 percent despite the company confirming its 2018 outlook and mid-term guidance.



Nokia gained 0.36 percent in Helsinki after posting a narrower loss in the third quarter.



AB InBev sank 10.38 percent in Brussels. The brewing giant halved its dividend after reporting a fall in third-quarter net profit.



Germany's business sentiment weakened for the second straight month in October on geopolitical tensions, survey data from the Mannheim-based Ifo institute showed Thursday. The business climate index fell more-than-expected to 102.8 in October from 103.7 in September. The expected score was 103.2.



After reporting a slight drop in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the previous week, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a modest rebound in initial jobless claims in the week ended October 20th.



The report said initial jobless claims crept up to 215,000, an increase of 5,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 210,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 214,000.



New orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods unexpectedly increased in the month of September, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday. The report said durable goods orders climbed by 0.8 percent in September after surging up by 4.6 percent in August. Economists had expected orders to drop by 0.9 percent.



Reflecting significant growth in the West and Midwest, the National Association of Realtors released a report on Thursday showing an unexpected increase in U.S. pending home sales in the month of September.



NAR said its pending home sales index climbed by 0.5 percent to 104.6 in September after tumbling by 1.9 percent to a revised 104.1 in August. The rebound came as a surprise to economists, who had been expecting pending home sales to edge down by 0.1 percent.



