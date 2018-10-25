

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market opened sharply lower Thursday, but pared its losses in early trade, before settling into a sideways pattern. The weak performance of the pharma heavyweights pressured the overall market.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.21 percent Thursday and finished at 8,706.40. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.35 percent and the Swiss Performance Index rose 0.00 percent.



Roche received approval from the U.S. FDA for Xofluza, a treatment for influenza. The stock sank 3.1 percent. Novartis also weakened by 1 percent.



Meanwhile, Nestle finished with a gain of 1 percent.



UBS advanced 1.1 percent. The bank reaffirmed its strategy and ambitions after reporting stronger-than-expected results for the third quarter. Credit Suisse increased 1.1 percent and Julius Baer added 0.8 percent.



Sika surged 8.4 percent after its strong report for the first 9 months of the year.



Chemicals and biotechnology firm Lonza Group fell 2.8 percent despite the company confirming its 2018 outlook and mid-term guidance.



Swatch Group climbed 1.9 percent and rival Richemont gained 1.8 percent.



