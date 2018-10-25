

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) have shown a significant move to the upside during trading on Thursday. After gapping open sharply higher, Whirlpool is currently up by 4.9 percent.



The jump by Whirlpool comes after the appliances maker reported third quarter adjusted earnings of $4.55 per share, well above the $3.68 per share expected by analysts.



Whirlpool executives also forecast $300 million in tariff-related costs in 2019, but the company expects an increase in prices will offset higher raw material and tariff costs.



