According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global automotive financing market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period. The rise in cab service financing is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Global Automotive Financing Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global automotive financing market into the following application:

Used vehicle

New vehicle

In 2017, the used vehicle segment accounted for 61% share of the global market and is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Global automotive financing market: Top emerging trend

The increasing investments in autonomous vehicles is an emerging trend in this market space. Autonomous cars are unmanned vehicles that navigate without human intervention by sensing their environment using techniques such as radio detection and ranging (RADAR), global positioning system (GPS), and ADAS. These cars are also known as self-driving cars, automated cars, or driverless cars. The highly complex working of an autonomous car has driven companies and OEMs to pool their R&D resources to design and develop successful prototypes to improve performance. Various carmakers have collaborated with technology companies to integrate vehicles with certain levels of artificial intelligence to create successful autonomous vehicles. Volvo, Volkswagen, Audi, BMW, General Motors, Ford Motor, and Google are a few of the stakeholders in the autonomous car market.

Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global Automotive Financing Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by application (used vehicle and new vehicle)

Market segmentation by type of vehicle (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (Ally Financial, Daimler, Toyota Financial Services, Volkswagen Financial Services, and Ford Motor Credit)

