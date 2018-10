Rúnar Magni Jónsson has been appointed managing director of Corporate Banking at Arion Bank. Rúnar Magni has been at the Bank and its predecessors for 15 years, mainly in Corporate Banking. He began as a securities broker at Kaupthing from 2000 to 2002 and then became an account manager in Corporate Banking in 2005. Rúnar then took over as head of department within Corporate Banking in 2014.

Rúnar Magni has an MSc in international marketing and management (IMM) from the Copenhagen Business School and a degree in business administration from the University of Iceland. He also has a diploma in securities trading.





For further information please contact Sture Stolen, head of Arion Bank's investor relations, at ir@arionbanki.is or Haraldur Guðni Eiðsson, head of Arion Bank's Corporate communications, at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 444 7108.