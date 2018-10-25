HONG KONG, Oct 26, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - YOVO, the world's first blockchain-powered mobile network and Blockpass, a data secure user identity and compliance solution, announced today their groundbreaking new partnership, set to transform the way we communicate. Together, the two companies want to make it possible to sign up for mobile phone service from anywhere, at any time, all while ensuring full data security for the user.YOVO is a mobile network built on the Stellar blockchain that is committed to openness, fairness, and transparency. As a company, YOVO builds privacy into everything they do. YOVO offers a range of innovative SIM-based mobile products and with YOVO Pay, it is also possible for users to pay for their current mobile service in cryptocurrency (in any of over 130 countries), without having to change their network or SIM. What's more, the next generation YOVO GO service makes it possible to have up to four extra numbers on a single device with a virtual SIM.Blockpass is digital identity application and service which brings control back to the user. Blockpass provides a streamlined and cost-effective user onboarding process for regulated industries and any kind of online service. From the Blockpass application, users can create, store, and manage, data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services or token purchase.Integration of YOVO and Blockpass will make signing up for mobile service faster and more secure than it has ever been before. It will only take a few moments for new users to start using YOVO services. YOVO users can then be sure that they are in full control of their own personal information."We are committed to driving adoption of blockchain, and mobility is the perfect channel to reach just about everyone on the planet," said Richard Skaife, CEO and Co-Founder at YOVO. "Your smartphone is easily the most valuable device in your life and our partnership with Blockpass ensures it is protected from many of the known security and identity issues that mobile users face.""YOVO is a really exciting partnership for Blockpass," said Blockpass CEO Adam Vaziri. "The addition of a mobile network is unlike any other partner we have added to our ecosystem to date and brings very exciting possibilities to our network."The partnership comes after Blockpass announced last week that token-trading platform Ethfinex would integrate its solution as part of their standard compliant ICO solution. Blockpass also launched a world-first advanced blockchain identity research laboratory, the Blockpass Identity Lab at the end of September in collaboration with Edinburgh Napier University.About Blockpass IDNThe goal of Blockpass IDN (http://www.blockpass.org/) is global realization of identity for the Internet of Everything. Through the use of blockchain technology and smart contracts, Blockpass is a production ready Regtech platform offering shared regulatory and compliance services for humans, businesses, objects and devices. As this identity system supports verification of humans (KYC), objects (KYO) and connected devices (KYD), it will enable the development of new applications that rely on a trusted connection between human, corporate, and device identities. Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things. Blockpass IDN licenses its technology from the non-profit Blockpass Foundation, registered in the Isle of Man.For more information and updates, please visit and sign up to the following:Promotional video: https://youtu.be/SvO2cw3e-SIWebsite: http://www.blockpass.orgMedium: https://medium.com/@blockpassTwitter: https://twitter.com/BlockpassOrgFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/blockpassorg/Telegram: https://t.me/blockpassAbout YOVOYOVO is the mobile network on the blockchain. Live in 130 plus countries with its YOVO Pay service. YOVO is due to bring a range of physical SIM, virtual SIM and eSim products into the market over the following months. YOVO uses blockchain as a way of returning the value you create back to you. This allows you to reduce your mobile service access costs. For more information: www.yovo.ioContact: Caitlin Betts, +852 9733 4935, press@blockpass.orgSource: Blockpass IDNCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.