Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2018) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the "Company"), a company that specializes in creating ultra-low power displays in printed electronics, is pleased to announce the creation of an Advisory Board and the appointment of its first members: Dr. Michael Okoroafor, Dr. Harlan Byker, and Dr. Harri Kopola.

Dr. Michael Okoroafor, Vice President, Global Sustainability & Packaging Innovation at McCormick & Company, is highly acclaimed for his achievements in the consumer packaging industry. On October 15, 2018 Mike was inducted into the Packaging and Processing Hall of Fame at PACK EXPO International. Mike is an innovation leader and has over 40 patents to his name and a career that, in addition to McCormick, has spanned prominent roles within PPG, Coca-Cola, and Heinz. With 30 years of experience building off his PhD in Polymer Chemistry from Michigan State University, Michael has a unique background in working both with colour changing (chromogenic) systems as well as novel packaging materials and concepts, including interactive packaging.

Dr. Harlan Byker, founder and CEO of Pleotint, LLC, is a world leading expert on electrochromism and thermochromism. He has over 30 years of scientific research and development, invention, manufacturing and patent experience. Harlan gained his PhD in Physical Chemistry at Montana State University. He is an inventor and/or co-inventor on 53 US patents. As a research scientist at Battelle Laboratories, Harlan invented the chemistry portion of the first commercially successful electrochromic device, an automatic dimming rear view mirror for motor vehicles commercialized by Gentex, a company in which Harlan became a Board member and VP of research, before founding Pleotint, a company focused on self-tinting building windows.

Dr. Harri Kopola is a pioneer in the printed electronics industry, who started printed electronics research on flexible substrates in the late 1990s within VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, one of Europe's leading applied technical research centers. Harri earned his PhD in Electrical Engineering from the University of Oulu. He has publications and patents in various disciplines of electronics, optoelectronics and printed electronics. From 2006-2009, Kopola led VTT's spearhead program 'Center for Printed Intelligence', and in 2008 headed the founding of the PrintoCent printed intelligence industrialization community, which to date has produced 26 spin-off companies and linked these to a network of global scale companies. This month Harri is retiring from VTT, where his most recent position was VP Research in Knowledge Intensive Products and Services. At LOPEC-Conference 2018, Harri was appointed Fellow of the Organic Electronics Association (OE-A) - regarding his selection, the jury cited his instrumental role in promoting industrialization of printed electronics internationally.

"ynvisible's Advisory Board is meant to provide strategic input and support to the Company as we grow our business. Therefore, we are honoured to have such highly acclaimed innovators and industry front-runners as Mike, Harlan and Harri join our Advisory Board." says Jani-Mikael Kuusisto, CEO. "Their trailblazing work to build strong collaborative networks across different industries and disciplines has brought ground-breaking innovations to fruition and wide market adoption. They inspire our team and we look forward to their insights."

About ynvisible

ynvisible aims to be a leading company in the emerging printed electronics sector. Printed electronics uses new materials with electronic properties that are processable into inks and can be printed into thin layers (using conventional print house equipment) onto flexible materials, such as plastic and paper. ynvisible's displays use almost no power. ynvisible's proprietary electrochromic displays can be the face of every smart label. They are ultra-low weight, microscopically thin, flexible, yet robust. When combined with various sensors they bring functionality and life to smart products, ranging from smart cards to consumer-packaged goods. Given the cost and power-consumption advantages over conventional electronics, printed electronics are a key enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things ("IoT"). Electrochromics-based smart labels offer simple non-obtrusive human interfaces to smart IoT objects. ynvisible's mix of services, materials and technology is a unique combination, which is winning favor among brand owners developing their IoT products for a huge market in its infancy. Since ynvisible's displays are printed, product designers can easily adapt electrochromics to the desired product design and required user experience.

For additional information, please contact the Company at 1-604-788-2810.

www.ynvisible.com

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ynvisible @ynvisible

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ynvisible

Instagram: @ynvisibleinteractive

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ynvisible/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jani-Mikael Kuusisto"

Chief Executive Officer

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the business and operations of ynvisible, and information regarding the management, business and operations of ynvisible. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.