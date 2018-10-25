

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - French building materials firm Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK), Thursday reported sales for the nine-month period of 31.13 billion euros, up 1.8 percent from 30.57 billion euros last year.



On a like-for-like basis, sales were up 4.3% over nine months.



CEO Pierre-André de Chalendar said, 'Saint-Gobain continues along its growth trajectory despite a tough comparison basis in Q3 2017. Our focus on increasing prices - critical in an inflationary environment - continues to pay off. The industrial issues that had weighed on our profitability in the first half of the year are largely behind us.



'Saint-Gobain is therefore confirming its objectives for full-year 2018 and for the second half expects the like-for-like increase in operating income to be clearly above the level achieved in the first half.'



