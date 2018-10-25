Matillion and Slalom join forces to create data-driven, decision-making solutions for businesses

DENVER, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Matillion , the leading data transformation solution for cloud data warehouses, and Slalom , the purpose-driven consulting firm that helps companies solve business problems and build for the future, announce their partnership to help businesses utilize the full potential of their data to make better, more informed business decisions.

Modern businesses currently possess and are generating increasingly greater volumes of data than ever before, and are seeking methods to leverage this data as a means to make better, more informed decisions. Cloud data warehouses, such as Amazon Redshift, Snowflake, and Google BigQuery, have created an unprecedented ability to meaningfully store, analyze and share this data at scale. The challenge businesses face is in finding the best method to transform their data, across its various locations and forms, into a cloud data warehouse to enable the kind of aggregated access necessary for informed decision making. Together, Slalom and Matillion deliver custom-tailored solutions meeting needs scaling up to the most complex use cases that enable customers to gain the benefits of informed decision making via cloud data warehouses. Businesses can directly receive the benefits of insights that are digestible, accessible, and actionable - insights that help you better understand and connect with your customers, innovate faster and simplify your employees' workloads - without having to take on the effort with their already stretched internal development resources.

Matillion and Slalom deliver data solutions to unlock value:

End-to-end cloud data analytics solutions on the cloud that are scalable, high performing, and cost-effective

Data transformation for the most complex use cases to make as much of your data available as possible for analysis and insights

Decades of experience to solve your business' biggest data challenges and alleviate the pain of architecting and implementing the solutions your business needs today

"Matillion allows Slalom to deliver complex problems with scale and ease for many clients. Our cloud data warehousing projects are usually the first cloud solution for our clients. Matillion makes a challenging transition to cloud technologies very approachable and effective. It gives Slalom the ability to deliver quality solutions that our client can own and take forward with their in-house team," states Mario Jaspers Faijer, Principle Consultant, Slalom. "Amongst the many benefits we see in Matillion, having a cloud-first mentality and keeping up with fast-changing technologies, makes it a default go-to solution for our cloud data warehouse projects."

"Slalom stands out from other cloud consultancies with their unmatched expertise, professionalism and can do attitude," explains Daniel Shah, Consulting Partner Development Manager, Matillion. "They have a deep understanding of customer needs and how to leverage the best of breed technologies to get the best results for their customers, including the most complex enterprise use cases."

About Matillion

Matillion transforms businesses' data, across its various locations and forms, into cloud data warehouses to enable informed decision making. Matillion is available globally for Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and Snowflake. Find out more at www.matillion.com.

MATILLION is a registered trade mark of Matillion Limited in the United Kingdom and European Union. An International Registration is in place with applications for registration in other jurisdictions.

