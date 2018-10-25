GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V: Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Announces Results For The Third Quarter Of 2018

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2018 / Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) ('the Company' or 'GAP') reported its consolidated results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018. Figures are unaudited and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ('IASB').

Summary of Results 3Q18 vs. 3Q17

The sum of aeronautical and non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 451.5 million, or 16.8%. Total revenues increased by Ps. 498.8 million, or 16.4%.

Cost of services increased by Ps. 125.3 million, or 25.1%.

Operating income increased by Ps. 254.6 million, or 16.7%.

EBITDA increased by Ps. 297.7 million, or 15.9%. EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC 12) decreased from 69.8% in 3Q17 to 69.3% in 3Q18.

Net income and comprehensive income decreased by Ps. 197.8 million, or 16.9%.

Operating Results

During 3Q18, total terminal passengers in the Company's 13 airports increased by 921.6 thousand passengers, or 9.1%, compared to 3Q17. Over the same period, domestic passenger traffic increased by 714.6 thousand passengers, while international passenger traffic increased by 207.0 thousand passengers.

In the traffic tables below, we have reflected the users of the Cross Border Xpress (CBX) under the international passenger numbers for the Tijuana airport as well as for the Company's accumulated results.

During 3Q18, the following routes opened:

Domestic Routes:

Airline Departure Arrival New Route / Frequency Opening date Frequencies VivaAerobus Guadalajara Puebla New Route September 5, 2018 3 weekly frequencies

Note: The frequencies and available seats on these routes are subject to change without notice.

International Routes:

Airline Departure Arrival New Route / Frequency Opening date Frequencies Eurowings Montego Bay Munich New Route July 18, 2018 1 weekly frequency

Note: The frequencies and available seats on these routes are subject to change without notice.

The Company expects to launch 20 new routes throughout its airport network for 4Q18. Most of these new routes are expected to have two to three frequencies per week.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport 3Q17 3Q18 Change 9M17 9M18 Change Guadalajara 2,383.2 2,680.4 12.5 % 6,572.1 7,626.0 16.0 % Tijuana 1 1,367.1 1,431.9 4.7 % 3,853.0 4,134.3 7.3 % Los Cabos 395.2 458.9 16.1 % 1,091.0 1,256.8 15.2 % Puerto Vallarta 417.8 469.4 12.4 % 1,075.8 1,216.5 13.1 % Montego Bay 2.4 2.6 9.9 % 6.7 6.7 0.5 % Guanajuato 344.3 429.8 24.8 % 948.6 1,187.3 25.2 % Hermosillo 398.0 413.5 3.9 % 1,133.8 1,246.5 9.9 % Mexicali 196.2 287.2 46.4 % 555.2 827.0 49.0 % La Paz 219.2 244.1 11.4 % 622.1 678.1 9.0 % Aguascalientes 152.1 173.1 13.8 % 432.3 505.8 17.0 % Morelia 82.4 81.2 (1.5 %) 239.8 255.1 6.4 % Los Mochis 85.0 83.7 (1.5 %) 255.6 249.7 (2.3 %) Manzanillo 24.3 26.0 7.0 % 75.4 72.0 (4.5 %) Total 6,067.1 6,781.8 11.8 % 16,861.4 19,261.8 14.2 %

1 CBX users are classified as international passengers.

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport 3Q17 3Q18 Change 9M17 9M18 Change Guadalajara 990.1 1,044.3 5.5 % 2,834.5 3,025.3 6.7 % Tijuana 1 526.3 577.4 9.7 % 1,421.6 1,643.8 15.6 % Los Cabos 725.1 763.3 5.3 % 2,612.6 2,708.4 3.7 % Puerto Vallarta 477.3 467.9 (2.0 %) 2,320.9 2,385.1 2.8 % Montego Bay 1,030.7 1,081.8 5.0 % 3,188.7 3,397.2 6.5 % Guanajuato 167.1 174.3 4.3 % 467.6 518.7 10.9 % Hermosillo 14.7 15.8 7.3 % 48.4 51.2 5.9 % Mexicali 1.2 1.4 17.9 % 4.2 4.3 2.5 % La Paz 2.2 2.4 10.0 % 8.3 8.2 (0.3 %) Aguascalientes 52.2 52.0 (0.3 %) 132.7 144.2 8.7 % Morelia 77.5 90.4 16.7 % 222.0 270.8 22.0 % Los Mochis 1.5 1.7 15.7 % 4.8 4.8 0.2 % Manzanillo 5.4 5.6 2.6 % 63.2 58.9 (6.7 %) Total 4,071.3 4,278.3 5.1 % 13,329.5 14,220.9 6.7 %

1 CBX users are classified as international passengers.

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport 3Q17 3Q18 Change 9M17 9M18 Change Guadalajara 3,373.4 3,724.7 10.4 % 9,406.6 10,651.3 13.2 % Tijuana 1 1,893.5 2,009.3 6.1 % 5,274.7 5,778.1 9.5 % Los Cabos 1,120.3 1,222.2 9.1 % 3,703.6 3,965.1 7.1 % Puerto Vallarta 895.1 937.3 4.7 % 3,396.7 3,601.5 6.0 % Montego Bay 1,033.1 1,084.5 5.0 % 3,195.4 3,403.9 6.5 % Guanajuato 511.4 604.1 18.1 % 1,416.2 1,706.0 20.5 % Hermosillo 412.7 429.3 4.0 % 1,182.2 1,297.7 9.8 % Mexicali 197.4 288.7 46.2 % 559.3 831.3 48.6 % La Paz 221.3 246.4 11.3 % 630.3 686.3 8.9 % Aguascalientes 204.3 225.1 10.2 % 565.0 649.9 15.0 % Morelia 159.9 171.7 7.4 % 461.8 525.9 13.9 % Los Mochis 86.5 85.4 (1.3 %) 260.4 254.5 (2.3 %) Manzanillo 29.8 31.6 6.2 % 138.7 131.0 (5.6 %) Total 10,138.7 11,060.3 9.1 % 30,190.9 33,482.5 10.9 %

1 CBX users are classified as international passengers.

CBX Users (in thousands):

Airport 3Q17 3Q18 Change 9M17 9M18 Change Users CBX 517.2 559.7 8.2 % 1,391.2 1,586.1 14.0 %

Consolidated Results for the Third Quarter of 2018 (in thousands of pesos):

3Q17 3Q18 Change Revenues Aeronautical services 1,999,770 2,344,222 17.2 % Non-aeronautical services 683,931 791,006 15.7 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 349,929 397,206 13.5 % Total revenues 3,033,630 3,532,434 16.4 % Operating costs Costs of services: 498,774 624,077 25.1 % Employee costs 162,435 189,846 16.9 % Maintenance 114,607 125,836 9.8 % Safety, security & insurance 75,870 103,147 36.0 % Utilities 78,698 103,952 32.1 % Other operating expenses 67,164 101,296 50.8 % Technical assistance fees 87,026 101,116 16.2 % Concession taxes 222,596 265,674 19.4 % Depreciation and amortization 349,345 392,382 12.3 % Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 349,929 397,206 13.5 % Other expenses (income) 1,021 (27,601 ) (2,802.3 %) Total operating costs 1,508,692 1,752,854 16.2 % Income from operations 1,524,939 1,779,580 16.7 % Financial Result (110,317 ) (126,259 ) 14.5 % Share of profit (loss) of associates 6,471 (88 ) 101.4 % Income before income taxes 1,421,093 1,653,233 16.3 % Income taxes (336,554 ) (328,367 ) (2.4 %) Net income 1,084,538 1,324,866 22.2 % Currency translation effect 90,070 (348,548 ) (487.0 %) Remeasurements of employee benefit - net income tax (1,041 ) (508 ) (51.2 %) Comprehensive income 1,173,568 975,810 (16.9 %) Non-controlling interest (30,719 ) 10,519 134.2 % Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest 1,142,850 986,329 (13.7 %)

3Q17 3Q18 Change EBITDA 1,874,283 2,171,963 15.9 % Comprehensive income 1,173,568 975,810 (16.9 %) Comprehensive income per share (pesos) 2.0919 1.7394 (16.9 %) Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars) 1.1515 0.9574 (16.9 %) Operating income margin 50.3 % 50.4 % 0.2 % Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC 12) 56.8 % 56.8 % (0.1 %) EBITDA margin 61.8 % 61.5 % (0.5 %) EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC 12) 69.8 % 69.3 % (0.8 %) Costs of services and improvements / total revenues 28.0 % 28.9 % 3.3 % Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC 12) 18.6 % 19.9 % 7.1 %

- Net income and comprehensive income per share are calculated based on 561,000,000 outstanding shares. U.S. dollar figures presented were converted from pesos to U.S. dollars at a rate of Ps. 18.7050 per U.S. dollar (the noon buying rate on September 28, 2018, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board).

- For purposes of the consolidation of the Montego Bay airport, the average monthly exchange rate of Ps. 18.9789 per U.S. dollar for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was used.

Revenues (3Q18 vs 3Q17)

Aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 344.5 million, or 17.2%.

Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 107.1 million, or 15.7%.

Revenues from improvements to concession assets increased by Ps. 47.3 million, or 13.5%.

Total revenues increased by Ps. 498.8 million, or 16.4%.

Aeronautical services revenues include:

Revenues from the Mexican airports increased by Ps. 299.7 million, or 17.6%, compared to 3Q17, generated mainly by a 9.6% increase in passenger traffic, as well as higher passenger fees due to inflation.

Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 44.7 million, or 15.2%, compared to 3Q17. This was mainly due to a 5.0% increase in passenger traffic, an increase in passenger fees due to inflation and the 6.5% depreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar, from an average exchange rate of Ps. 17.8222 in 3Q17 to an average exchange rate of Ps. 18.9789 in 3Q18.

Non-aeronautical services revenues include:

The Mexican airports contributed an increase of Ps. 90.5 million, or 16.0%, compared to 3Q17, mainly driven by an increase of Ps. 27.5 million in revenues from businesses operated directly by the Company. This was due to a 36.1% increase in the number of visitors at the VIP lounges and an increase in car parking revenue. Revenues from businesses operated by third parties increased by Ps. 61.7 million, due to the opening of commercial spaces, mainly at the Guadalajara, Hermosillo and Mexicali airports. Revenues in dollars from food and beverages, retail operations, duty-free stores and car rentals rose by a combined 9.9%. Upon conversion to pesos, these revenues increased by Ps. 29.2 million, or 27.7%, as a result of the 6.5% depreciation of the average peso exchange rate versus the U.S. dollar during the quarter.

Additionally, with the conclusion of the terminal building expansions in the Mexican airports, the Company will add approximately 6,000 square meters in 4Q18 (an increase of 30%) and another 2,000 square meters (an additional increase of 8%) to the current commercial space in 2019.

Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 16.6 million, or 13.9%, compared to 3Q17, driven mainly by a 7.4% increase in dollar revenues from duty-free stores, retail stores, leasing of spaces and food and beverages, as well as the 6.5% of peso depreciation against the U.S. dollar during the quarter.

3Q17 3Q18 Change Businesses operated by third parties: Leasing of space 51,667 55,393 7.2 % Car rentals 57,852 74,990 29.6 % Food and beverage operations 67,346 84,613 25.6 % Retail operations 76,542 90,080 17.7 % Duty-free operations 93,157 125,239 34.4 % Time shares operations 44,438 48,834 9.9 % Ground transportation 27,819 29,759 7.0 % Communications and financial services 18,075 19,317 6.9 % Other commercial revenues 24,374 10,450 (57.1 %) Total 461,269 538,675 16.8 % Businesses operated directly by us: Car parking 74,100 82,952 11.9 % Advertising 45,014 40,121 (10.9 %) VIP lounges 35,736 54,513 52.5 % Convenience stores 22,058 27,013 22.5 % Total 176,908 204,598 15.7 % Recovery of costs 45,754 47,733 4.3 % Total Non-aeronautical Revenues 683,931 791,006 15.7 %

Figures expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.

Revenues from improvements to concession assets 1

Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) increased by Ps. 47.3 million, or 13.5%, compared to 3Q17, mainly due to an increase in improvements to concession assets at the Montego Bay airport of Ps. 163.4 million, or 100%, compared to 3Q17. This effect was offset by a decline in committed investments under the Master Development Program for the Mexican airports for 2018, which resulted in a decrease of Ps. 116.1 million, or 33.2%, compared to 3Q17.

[1] Revenues from improvements to concession assets are recognized in accordance with International Financial Reporting Interpretation Committee 12 'Service Concession Arrangements' (IFRIC 12), but this recognition does not have a cash impact or an impact on the Company's operating results. Amounts included as a result of the recognition of IFRIC 12 are related to construction of infrastructure in each quarter to which the Company has committed in accordance with the Company's Master Development Programs in Mexico and Capital Development Program in Jamaica. All margins and ratios calculated using 'Total Revenues' include revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12), and, consequently, such margins and ratios may not be comparable to other ratios and margins, such as EBITDA margin, operating margin or other similar ratios that are calculated based on those results of the Company that do have a cash impact.

Total operating costs increased by Ps. 244.2 million, or 16.2%, compared to 3Q17, mainly due service costs comprised of the following:

Operating Costs at the Mexican airports rose by Ps. 44.2 million, or 3.6%, mainly due to an increase in cost of services for Ps. 97.9 million, or 23.6%, depreciation and amortization of Ps. 36.9 million, as well as Ps. 33.5 million in costs for technical assistance and concession assets, which was offset by a decrease in improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) of Ps. 116.1 million or 55.5%. The increase in cost of services was mainly due to:

Higher employee costs of Ps. 23.2 million, or 16.9%, compared to 3Q17, due to an increase in personnel count for Ps. 12.5 million and Ps. 10.7 million in annual salary raises.

of Ps. 23.2 million, or 16.9%, compared to 3Q17, due to an increase in personnel count for Ps. 12.5 million and Ps. 10.7 million in annual salary raises. Other operating expenses increased by Ps. 34.1 million, or 50.8%, compared to 3Q17, mainly due to higher professional services fees, sales costs for the VIP lounges and reserve for doubtful accounts, which jointly increased by Ps. 22.1 million, or 34.8%.

increased by Ps. 34.1 million, or 50.8%, compared to 3Q17, mainly due to higher professional services fees, sales costs for the VIP lounges and reserve for doubtful accounts, which jointly increased by Ps. 22.1 million, or 34.8%. An increase in utility costs of Ps. 21.6 million, or 39.2%, compared to 3Q17, mainly due to higher energy prices.

of Ps. 21.6 million, or 39.2%, compared to 3Q17, mainly due to higher energy prices. An increase in safety, security and insurance costs of Ps. 21.4 million, or 35.5%, compared to 3Q17, due to a higher personnel count at the airports based on a higher number of security checkpoints and to improved access times at the waiting areas.

Operating costs at the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 200.0 million, or 72.7% compared to 3Q17, mainly due to an increase in improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) of Ps. 163.4 million, as well as to increases in concession taxes of Ps. 23.7 million and cost of services of Ps. 27.4 million. These costs were mainly a result of the 13.8% increase in operating costs in dollars and the 6.5% depreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar. This increase was offset with an insurance recovery for Ps. 21.9 million, reflected in the other income line item.

Operating margin increased by 10 bp from 50.3% in 3Q17 to 50.4% in 3Q18. Excluding the effects of IFRIC 12, operating margin remained flat at 56.8% in 3Q17 and 3Q18. Operating income increased by Ps. 254.6 million, or 16.7%, compared to 3Q17.

EBITDA margin decreased by 30 bp from 61.8% in 3Q17 to 61.5% in 3Q18. The EBITDA margin, excluding the effects of IFRIC 12, decreased by 50 bp from 69.8% in 3Q17 to 69.3% in 3Q18. The nominal value of EBITDA increased by Ps. 297.7 million, or 15.9%, compared to 3Q17.

Financial result increased by Ps. 15.9 million, from a net expense of Ps. 110.3 million in 3Q17 to Ps. 126.3 million in 3Q18. This increase was mainly the result of:

The foreign exchange loss of Ps. 61.6 million in 3Q17 compared to a gain of Ps. 15.6 million in 3Q18, mainly due to a 5.3% appreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar in 3Q18, compared to a depreciation of 1.7% in 3Q17, thus generating an increase in foreign exchange gain of Ps. 77.2 million. This effect was offset by an increase in net foreign exchange loss due to the foreign currency translation effect of Ps. 438.6 million compared with 3Q17.

loss of Ps. 61.6 million in 3Q17 compared to a gain of Ps. 15.6 million in 3Q18, mainly due to a 5.3% appreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar in 3Q18, compared to a depreciation of 1.7% in 3Q17, thus This effect was offset by an increase in net foreign exchange loss due to the foreign currency translation effect of Ps. 438.6 million compared with 3Q17. Interest expenses increased by Ps. 122.4 million, or 69.5%, compared to 3Q17, mainly due to an increase in debt derived from the issuance of long-term bonds for Ps. 2.3 billion, as well as an increase in interest rates.

compared to 3Q17, mainly due to an increase in debt derived from the issuance of long-term bonds for Ps. 2.3 billion, as well as an increase in interest rates. Interest income increased by Ps. 29.3 million or 23.0%, due to increases in both the Company's cash position and the interest rates.

Comprehensive income decreased by Ps. 197.8 million, or 16.9%, compared to 3Q17.

The decrease resulted mainly from a net exchange rate loss from the currency translation effect of Ps. 438.6 million, or 487.0%, which was offset by a Ps. 232.1 million, or 16.2%, increase in income before income taxes.

Income taxes decreased by Ps. 8.2 million, or 2.4%, due to a decline in the benefit from deferred income tax of Ps. 4.2 million, as well as to a decrease in current tax of Ps. 4.0 million.

Consolidated Results for the Nine Months ended September 30, 2018 (in thousands of pesos):

9M17 9M18 Change Revenues Aeronautical services 6,139,184 7,036,147 14.6 % Non-aeronautical services 2,107,452 2,332,365 10.7 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 1,049,786 1,014,446 (3.4 %) Total revenues 9,296,422 10,382,958 11.7 % Operating costs Costs of services: 1,459,053 1,748,088 19.8 % Employee costs 481,722 585,116 21.5 % Maintenance 297,034 342,162 15.2 % Safety, security & insurance 227,865 284,373 24.8 % Utilities 208,455 241,554 15.9 % Other operating expenses 243,977 294,883 20.9 % Technical assistance fees 268,644 303,704 13.1 % Concession taxes 696,729 802,076 15.1 % Depreciation and amortization 1,057,186 1,163,750 10.1 % Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 1,049,786 1,014,446 (3.4 %) Other expense (income) (4,954 ) (32,445 ) 554.9 % Total operating costs 4,526,444 4,999,619 10.5 % Income from operations 4,769,978 5,383,339 12.9 % Financial Result 132,472 (107,883 ) (181.4 %) Share of profit (loss) of associates 4,210 (847 ) 120.1 % Income before income taxes 4,906,660 5,274,609 7.5 % Income taxes (1,138,957 ) (1,331,243 ) 16.9 % Net income 3,767,703 3,943,366 4.7 % Currency translation effect (560,711 ) (319,739 ) (43.0 %) Remeasurements of employee benefit - net income tax (627 ) 143 (122.8 %) Comprehensive income 3,206,366 3,623,770 13.0 % Non-controlling interest 14,610 (49,451 ) 438.5 % Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest 3,220,976 3,574,319 11.0 %

9M17 9M18 Change EBITDA 5,827,164 6,547,089 12.4 % Comprehensive income 3,206,366 3,623,770 13.0 % Comprehensive income per share (pesos) 5.7154 6.4595 13.0 % Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars) 3.1494 3.5555 12.9 % Operating income margin 51.3 % 51.8 % 1.0 % Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC 12) 57.8 % 57.5 % (0.7 %) EBITDA margin 62.7 % 63.1 % 0.6 % EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC 12) 70.7 % 69.9 % (1.1 %) Costs of services and improvements / total revenues 27.0 % 26.6 % (1.4 %) Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC 12) 17.7 % 18.7 % 5.5 %

- Net income and comprehensive income per share are calculated based on 561,000,000 outstanding shares. U.S. dollar figures presented were converted from pesos to U.S. dollars at a rate of Ps. 18.7050 per U.S. dollar (the noon buying rate on September 28, 2018, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board).

- For purposes of the consolidation of the Montego Bay airport, the average monthly exchange rate of Ps. 19.0365 per U.S. dollar for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was used.

Revenues (9M18 vs 9M17)

Aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 897.0 million, or 14.6%.

Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 224.9 million, or 10.7%.

Revenues from improvements to concession assets declined by Ps. 35.3 million, or 3.4%.

Total revenues increased by Ps. 1,086.5 million, or 11.7%.

Aeronautical services revenues include:

Revenues from the Mexican airports increased by Ps. 803.3 million, or 15.6%, compared to 9M17, generated primarily by the 11.4% passenger traffic increase, as well as higher passenger fees due to inflation.

Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 93.7 million, or 9.5%, compared to 9M17. This was due to a 6.5% increase in passenger traffic, an adjustment in passenger fees as a result of inflation and a 0.5% depreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar, from an average exchange rate of Ps. 18.9356 in 9M17 to an average exchange rate of Ps. 19.0365 in 9M18.

Non-aeronautical services revenues include:

The Mexican airports contributed an increase of Ps. 194.6 million, or 8.1%, driven mainly by an increase in revenues from businesses operated by third parties of Ps. 109.4 million, while revenues from businesses operated directly by the Company increased by Ps. 89.2 million. This increase was offset by a decline in recovery of costs of Ps. 4.0 million.

Dollar revenues from retail operations, duty-free stores and timeshare spaces rose by a combined 9.9%. Upon conversion to pesos, these revenues increased by Ps. 36.3 million, or 10.4%.

Montego Bay airport revenues increased by Ps. 30.3 million, or 8.1%, compared to 9M17, mainly due to a 7.5% increase in U.S. dollar-denominated revenues, as well as to the 0.5% depreciation of the Mexican peso versus the U.S. dollar in 9M18.

9M17 9M18 Change Businesses operated by third parties: Leasing of space 150,486 167,942 11.6 % Car rentals 177,721 221,193 24.5 % Food and beverage operations 217,470 249,550 14.8 % Retail operations 239,160 259,298 8.4 % Duty-free operations 304,037 343,685 13.0 % Time shares operations 144,234 145,659 1.0 % Ground transportation 88,803 95,302 7.3 % Communications and financial services 52,008 60,162 15.7 % Other commercial revenues 73,751 41,976 (43.1 %) Total 1,447,669 1,584,767 9.5 % Businesses operated directly by us: Car parking 206,390 239,566 16.1 % Advertising 118,532 124,583 5.1 % VIP lounges 113,030 155,163 37.3 % Convenience stores 69,448 77,997 12.3 % Total 507,399 597,309 17.7 % Recovery of costs 152,384 150,290 (1.4 %) Total Non-aeronautical Revenues 2,107,452 2,332,365 10.7 %

Figures expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.

Revenues from improvements to concession assets 2

Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) declined by Ps. 35.3 million, or 3.4%, compared to 9M17, due to a 33.2% decline in committed investments under the Master Development Program for the Mexican airports in 2018, resulting in a decrease of Ps. 348.3 million in 9M18. This effect was offset by an increase in improvements to concession assets in the Montego Bay airport for Ps. 313.1 million compared to 9M17.

[2] Revenues from improvements to concession assets are recognized in accordance with International Financial Reporting Interpretation Committee 12 'Service Concession Arrangements' (IFRIC 12), but this recognition does not have a cash impact or an impact on the Company's operating results. Amounts included as a result of the recognition of IFRIC 12 are related to construction of infrastructure in each quarter to which the Company has committed in accordance with the Company's Master Development Programs in Mexico and Capital Development Program in Jamaica. All margins and ratios calculated using 'Total Revenues' include revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12), and, consequently, such margins and ratios may not be comparable to other ratios and margins, such as EBITDA margin, operating margin or other similar ratios that are calculated based on those results of the Company that do have a cash impact.

Total operating costs increased by Ps. 473.2 million, or10.5%, compared to 9M17, and comprised the following:

Operating Costs at the Mexican airports rose by Ps. 85.6 million, or 2.4%, mainly due to an increase in the cost of services of Ps. 254.5 million, or 21.7%, depreciation and amortization of Ps. 101.6 million, as well as Ps. 84.8 million in costs for technical assistance and concession assets, which were offset by a decrease in improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) of Ps. 348.4 million, or 33.2%. The increase in cost of services was mainly due to:

An increase in employee costs of Ps. 97.9 million, or 24.6%, due to an increase in the personnel count, annual salary raises and organizational restructuring costs.

of Ps. 97.9 million, or 24.6%, due to an increase in the personnel count, annual salary raises and organizational restructuring costs. An increase in safety, security and insurance costs of Ps. 50.9 million, or 28.3%, due to a higher personnel count based on a higher number of security checkpoints.

costs of Ps. 50.9 million, or 28.3%, due to a higher personnel count based on a higher number of security checkpoints. Other operating expenses increased, mainly due to higher professional services fees, sales costs for the VIP lounges and reserve for doubtful accounts, which together increased by Ps. 35.2 million or 34.2%.

increased, mainly due to higher professional services fees, sales costs for the VIP lounges and reserve for doubtful accounts, which together increased by Ps. 35.2 million or 34.2%. Maintenance costs rose by Ps. 37.5 million, or 15.1%, mainly from maintenance of operating areas, maintenance equipment and higher cleaning service costs due to an expansion of terminal buildings. This result was offset by a decline in documented baggage inspection equipment.

Operating costs at the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 387.6 million, or 43.2% compared to 9M17, mainly due to an increase in improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) of Ps. 313.1 million, an increase in concession taxes of Ps. 55.6 million, or 15.7%, and an increase in cost of services of Ps. 34.5 million, or 12.1%. These costs were mainly a result of a 13.6% increase in operating costs in dollars and the 0.5% depreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar in 9M17 versus 9M18.

Operating margin increased by 50 bp from 51.3% in 9M17 to 51.8% in 9M18. Operating margin, excluding the effects of IFRIC 12, declined by 30 bp from 57.8% in 9M17 to 57.5% in 9M18. Operating income increased by Ps. 613.4 million, or 12.9%, compared to 9M17.

EBITDA margin increased by 40 bp from 62.7% in 9M17 to 63.1% in 9M18. EBITDA margin, excluding the effects of IFRIC 12, decreased by 80 basis points from 70.7% in 9M17 to 69.9% in 9M18. The nominal value of EBITDA increased by Ps. 719.9 million, or 12.4%.

Financial result increased by Ps. 240.4 million, from a net gain of Ps. 132.5 million in 9M17 to a net cost of Ps. 107.9 million in 9M18. This amount mainly includes:

The foreign exchange gain decreased from a gain of Ps. 321.0 million in 9M17 to a gain of Ps. 210.2 million in 9M18 due to an 11.9% appreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar in 9M17 compared to an appreciation of 4.7% in 9M18, which generated a decrease in foreign exchange gain of Ps. 110.8 million. This effect was offset by a decrease in net foreign exchange loss due to the currency translation effect of Ps. 240.9 million compared with 9M17.

decreased from a gain of Ps. 321.0 million in 9M17 to a gain of Ps. 210.2 million in 9M18 due to an 11.9% appreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar in 9M17 compared to an appreciation of 4.7% in 9M18, which This effect was offset by a decrease in net foreign exchange loss due to the currency translation effect of Ps. 240.9 million compared with 9M17. Interest expenses increased by Ps. 212.9 million compared to 9M17, mainly due to an increase in debt derived from the issuance of long-term bonds for Ps. 2.3 billion, as well as an increase in interest rates.

compared to 9M17, mainly due to an increase in debt derived from the issuance of long-term bonds for Ps. 2.3 billion, as well as an increase in interest rates. Interest income increased by Ps. 83.3 million, due to increases in the Company's cash position as well as in interest rates.

Comprehensive income increased by Ps. 417.4 million, or 13.0%, compared to 9M17.

The main factor in this increase was a decrease in the net exchange rate loss from currency translation effect of Ps. 240.9 million, or 43.0%.

Income before income taxes increased by Ps. 367.9 million, or 7.5%. Income taxes increased by Ps. 192.3 million, due to an increase in current tax benefits of Ps. 123.1 million and a decline in deferred income tax benefits of Ps. 69.2 million. The decline in the deferred income tax benefits decrease was mainly due a lower inflation rate, which fell from 4.4% in 9M17 to 2.6% in 9M18.

Statement of Financial Position

Total assets as of September 30, 2018 increased by Ps. 2,347.2 million compared to September 30, 2017, primarily due to the following items: i) cash and cash equivalents of Ps. 999.6 million, ii) improvements to concession assets of Ps. 959.3 million, iii) machinery, equipment and improvements to leased buildings of Ps. 255.1 million and iv) client accounts receivable of Ps. 188.7 million.

Total liabilities as of September 30, 2018 increased by Ps. 2,767.3 million compared to September 30, 2017. This increase was primarily due to: i) bond issuances of Ps. 2.3 billion, ii) dividends payable of Ps. 378.6 million, and iii) bank loans of Ps. 298.1 million, mainly driven by a 3.4% depreciation of the Mexican peso. This result was offset by a decline in accounts payable of Ps. 357.0 million, among other factors.

Recent Events

On October 10, 2018, GAP signed a Concession Contract with the Government of Jamaica for the operation, modernization and expansion of the Norman Manley International Airport ('KIN') located in the city of Kingston, Jamaica. Per the terms of the contract, GAP will take control of the operation and management of the airport in October 2019. The airport is expected to contribute passenger traffic growth of approximately 3.5%, an estimated total revenue growth of 6.0% and EBITDA growth of close to 1.5% to GAP's consolidated results.

It is important to note that the consolidated financial statements included in this report do not include KIN's operations.

Company Description



Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico's Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP's shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'PAC' and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'GAP'. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

This press release contains references to EBITDA, a financial performance measure not recognized under IFRS and which does not purport to be an alternative to IFRS measures of operating performance or liquidity. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, as these have limitations as analytical tools and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management's current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words 'anticipates', 'believes', 'estimates', 'expects', 'plans' and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the 'Ley del Mercado de Valores', GAP has implemented a 'whistleblower' program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that may involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap . GAP's Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

Exhibit A: Operating results by airport (in thousands of pesos):

Airport 3Q17 3Q18 Change 9M17 9M18 Change Guadalajara Aeronautical services 629,406 744,448 18.3 % 1,776,494 2,074,473 16.8 % Non-aeronautical services 166,497 207,237 24.5 % 484,312 574,222 18.6 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 95,306 43,372 (54.5 %) 285,918 130,116 (54.5 %) Total Revenues 891,209 995,057 11.7 % 2,546,724 2,778,811 9.1 % Operating income 555,363 643,351 15.8 % 1,537,802 1,799,138 17.0 % EBITDA 625,235 719,971 15.2 % 1,747,728 2,029,843 16.1 % Tijuana Aeronautical services 300,037 345,919 15.3 % 848,692 981,288 15.6 % Non-aeronautical services 82,462 79,166 (4.0 %) 232,543 232,677 0.1 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 66,784 49,172 (26.4 %) 200,351 147,517 (26.4 %) Total Revenues 449,282 474,257 5.6 % 1,281,586 1,361,482 6.2 % Operating income 237,338 260,839 9.9 % 672,334 765,095 13.8 % EBITDA 277,884 305,872 10.1 % 792,842 897,776 13.2 % Puerto Vallarta Aeronautical services 194,195 215,566 11.0 % 740,401 814,909 10.1 % Non-aeronautical services 79,268 89,169 12.5 % 289,794 302,766 4.5 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 20,164 3,436 (83.0 %) 60,493 10,309 (83.0 %) Total Revenues 293,627 308,171 5.0 % 1,090,688 1,127,984 3.4 % Operating income 155,529 158,851 2.1 % 678,245 715,421 5.5 % EBITDA 190,774 197,079 3.3 % 783,902 830,108 5.9 % Los Cabos Aeronautical services 250,994 295,987 17.9 % 835,143 932,151 11.6 % Non-aeronautical services 147,511 170,792 15.8 % 473,463 516,779 9.1 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 69,921 72,184 3.2 % 209,763 216,552 3.2 % Total Revenues 468,426 538,963 15.1 % 1,518,369 1,665,482 9.7 % Operating income 253,191 285,564 12.8 % 880,183 952,906 8.3 % EBITDA 301,975 341,238 13.0 % 1,025,961 1,115,161 8.7 % Montego Bay Aeronautical services 295,247 339,978 15.2 % 988,173 1,081,862 9.5 % Non-aeronautical services 119,859 136,476 13.9 % 374,627 404,908 8.1 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) - 163,415 100.0 % - 313,072 100.0 % Total Revenues 415,106 639,869 54.1 % 1,362,800 1,799,842 32.1 % Operating income 140,098 164,862 17.7 % 465,246 514,708 10.6 % EBITDA 221,120 252,025 14.0 % 723,647 778,103 7.5 %

(1) Others include the operating results of the Aguascalientes, La Paz, Los Mochis, Manzanillo, Mexicali and Morelia airports.

Exhibit A: Operating results by airport (in thousands of pesos): (continued)

Airport 3Q17 3Q18 Change 9M17 9M18 Change Hermosillo Aeronautical services 68,566 75,853 10.6 % 197,578 225,948 14.4 % Non-aeronautical services 17,040 22,756 33.5 % 46,867 58,806 25.5 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 31,027 780 (97.5 %) 93,081 2,339 (97.5 %) Total Revenues 116,633 99,389 (14.8 %) 337,526 287,094 (14.9 %) Operating income 38,688 38,923 0.6 % 107,797 115,968 7.6 % EBITDA 52,649 57,559 9.3 % 149,169 169,471 13.6 % Guanajuato Aeronautical services 100,092 128,428 28.3 % 278,906 350,679 25.7 % Non-aeronautical services 30,065 38,714 28.8 % 85,773 107,425 25.2 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 27,547 13,684 (50.3 %) 82,641 41,053 (50.3 %) Total Revenues 157,704 180,826 14.7 % 447,320 499,157 11.6 % Operating income 82,156 109,608 33.4 % 223,874 295,851 32.2 % EBITDA 95,570 124,799 30.6 % 262,843 340,265 29.5 % Others (1) Aeronautical services 161,233 198,043 22.8 % 473,797 574,836 21.3 % Non-aeronautical services 41,230 46,696 13.3 % 120,071 134,782 12.3 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 39,179 51,163 30.6 % 117,538 153,488 30.6 % Total Revenues 241,642 295,903 22.5 % 711,406 863,106 21.3 % Operating income 46,675 70,990 52.1 % 159,592 227,362 42.5 % EBITDA 90,819 117,804 29.7 % 289,246 367,840 27.2 % Total Aeronautical services 1,999,770 2,344,222 17.2 % 6,139,184 7,036,147 14.6 % Non-aeronautical services 683,931 791,006 15.7 % 2,107,452 2,332,365 10.7 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 349,929 397,206 13.5 % 1,049,786 1,014,446 (3.4 %) Total Revenues 3,033,630 3,532,434 16.4 % 9,296,422 10,382,958 11.7 % Operating income 1,509,037 1,732,988 14.8 % 4,725,072 5,386,448 14.0 % EBITDA 1,856,025 2,116,346 14.0 % 5,775,339 6,528,566 13.0 %

Exhibit B: Consolidated statement of financial position as of September 30 (in thousands of pesos):

2017 2018 Change % Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 6,141,940 7,141,575 999,635 16.3 % Trade accounts receivable - net 803,378 992,079 188,701 23.5 % Other current assets 207,398 349,225 141,827 68.4 % Total current assets 7,152,716 8,482,879 1,330,163 18.6 % Advanced payments to suppliers 179,156 229,299 50,143 28.0 % Machinery, equipment and improvements to leased buildings - net 1,523,276 1,778,306 255,030 16.7 % Improvements to concession assets - net 9,390,741 10,350,063 959,322 10.2 % Airport concessions - net 11,600,614 11,241,270 (359,344 ) (3.1 %) Rights to use airport facilities - net 1,001,170 944,471 (56,699 ) (5.7 %) Other acquired rights 519,168 502,471 (16,697 ) (3.2 %) Deferred income taxes 5,260,833 5,388,261 127,428 2.4 % Other non-current assets 202,511 260,368 57,856 28.6 % Total assets 36,830,186 39,177,388 2,347,202 6.4 % Liabilities Current liabilities 3,507,343 3,622,701 115,358 3.3 % Long-term liabilities 12,541,676 15,193,667 2,651,991 21.1 % Total liabilities 16,049,019 18,816,368 2,767,349 17.2 % Stockholders' Equity Common stock 9,028,446 7,777,576 (1,250,870 ) (13.9 %) Legal reserve 1,119,029 1,345,710 226,681 20.3 % Net income 3,698,300 3,862,459 164,159 4.4 % Retained earnings 4,352,149 4,514,704 162,555 3.7 % Reserve for share repurchase 2,728,374 2,983,374 255,000 9.3 % Repurchased shares (1,733,374 ) (1,733,374 ) - 0.0 % Foreign currency translation reserve 594,461 588,018 (6,443 ) (1.1 %) Remeasurements of employee benefit - Net 10,146 8,312 (1,834 ) (18.1 %) Total controlling interest 19,797,532 19,346,779 (450,753 ) (2.3 %) Non-controlling interest 983,635 1,014,242 30,607 3.1 % Total stockholder's equity 20,781,167 20,361,021 (420,146 ) 0.8 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 36,830,186 39,177,388 2,347,202 6.4 %

The non-controlling interest corresponds to the 25.5% stake held in the Montego Bay airport by Vantage Airport Group Limited ('Vantage').

Exhibit C: Consolidated statement of cash flows (in thousands of pesos):

3Q17 3Q18 Change 9M17 9M18 Change Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income 1,084,538 1,324,866 22.2 % 3,767,702 3,943,365 4.7 % Postemployment benefit costs 4,177 9,744 133.3 % 12,516 14,483 15.7 % Bad debt expense 205 2,672 1203.4 % (778 ) (3,487 ) 348.3 % Depreciation and amortization 349,345 392,382 12.3 % 1,057,186 1,163,750 10.1 % Interest expense 153,261 217,514 41.9 % 416,807 631,821 51.6 % Loss (gain) share of profit of associates (6,470 ) 88 (101.4 %) (4,210 ) 847 (120.1 %) Long-term provisions 1,620 2,160 33.3 % 4,860 4,860 0.0 % Income tax expense 336,554 328,367 (2.4 %) 1,138,957 1,331,243 16.9 % Bank loan exchange rate fluctuation 67,728 (165,539 ) (344.4 %) (362,644 ) (121,726 ) (66.4 %) Net loss on derivative financial instruments (1,221 ) 9,381 (868.3 %) 35,077 (26,032 ) (174.2 %) 1,989,737 2,121,634 6.6 % 6,065,473 6,939,122 14.4 % Changes in working capital: (Increase) decrease in Trade accounts receivable (76,108 ) 70,067 (192.1 %) (208,551 ) 7,796 (103.7 %) Recoverable tax on assets and other assets 5,258 416,565 7822.5 % (23,093 ) 33,487 (245.0 %) Increase (decrease) in Concession taxes payable 23,312 21,886 (6.1 %) (73,572 ) (88,282 ) 20.0 % Accounts payable 186,355 147,284 (21.0 %) 572,179 161,291 (71.8 %) Cash generated by operating activities 2,128,554 2,777,436 30.5 % 6,332,436 7,053,413 11.4 % Income taxes paid (416,304 ) (514,939 ) 23.7 % (1,447,465 ) (1,672,183 ) 15.5 % Net cash flows provided by operating activities 1,712,250 2,262,498 32.1 % 4,884,971 5,381,232 10.2 % Cash flows from investing activities: Machinery, equipment and improvements to concession assets (429,761 ) (532,213 ) 23.8 % (1,392,194 ) (1,693,650 ) 21.7 % Cash flows from sales of machinery and equipment (231 ) 23 (110.0 %) 23 448 1831.5 % Other investing activities (3,225 ) (9,832 ) 204.9 % (11,833 ) (8,435 ) (28.7 %) Net cash used by investment activities (433,217 ) (542,022 ) 25.1 % (1,404,005 ) (1,701,638 ) 21.2 % Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends declared and paid (1,503,146 ) (2,002,443 ) 33.2 % (1,503,146 ) (2,002,443 ) 33.2 % Dividends declared and paid non-controlling interest - (145,438 ) 100.0 % - (271,841 ) 100.0 % Capital distribution - - 0.0 % (1,750,167 ) (1,250,870 ) (28.5 %) Debt securities - - 0.0 % 1,500,000 - (100.0 %) Proceeds from bank loans - 281,596 100.0 % - 338,792 100.0 % Payments on bank loans (67,983 ) (173,551 ) 155.3 % (147,263 ) (249,484 ) 69.4 % Interest paid (221,720 ) (315,966 ) 42.5 % (478,065 ) (725,454 ) 51.7 % Net cash flows used in financing activities (1,792,849 ) (2,355,802 ) 31.4 % (2,378,641 ) (4,161,299 ) 74.9 % Effects of exchange rate changes on cash held (2,671 ) (503,169 ) 18738.2 % (148,524 ) (106,862 ) (28.1 %) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (516,487 ) (1,138,496 ) 120.4 % 953,802 (588,570 ) (161.7 %) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 6,658,427 8,280,070 24.4 % 5,188,138 7,730,142 49.0 % Cash and cash equivalents at the end of year 6,141,940 7,141,575 16.3 % 6,141,941 7,141,575 16.3 %

Exhibit D: Consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (in thousands of pesos):

3Q17 3Q18 Change 9M17 9M18 Change Revenues Aeronautical services 1,999,770 2,344,222 17.2 % 6,139,184 7,036,147 14.6 % Non-aeronautical services 683,931 791,006 15.7 % 2,107,452 2,332,365 10.7 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 349,929 397,206 13.5 % 1,049,786 1,014,446 (3.4 %) Total revenues 3,033,630 3,532,434 16.4 % 9,296,422 10,382,958 11.7 % Operating costs Costs of services: 498,774 624,077 25.1 % 1,459,053 1,748,088 19.8 % Employee costs 162,435 189,846 16.9 % 481,722 585,116 21.5 % Maintenance 114,607 125,836 9.8 % 297,034 342,162 15.2 % Safety, security & insurance 75,870 103,147 36.0 % 227,865 284,373 24.8 % Utilities 78,698 103,952 32.1 % 208,455 241,554 15.9 % Other operating expenses 67,164 101,296 50.8 % 243,977 294,883 20.9 % Technical assistance fees 87,026 101,116 16.2 % 268,644 303,704 13.1 % Concession taxes 222,596 265,674 19.4 % 696,729 802,076 15.1 % Depreciation and amortization 349,345 392,382 12.3 % 1,057,186 1,163,750 10.1 % Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 349,929 397,206 13.5 % 1,049,786 1,014,446 (3.4 %) Other expense (income) 1,021 (27,601 ) (2802.3 %) (4,954 ) (32,445 ) 554.9 % Total operating costs 1,508,692 1,752,854 16.2 % 4,526,444 4,999,619 10.5 % Income from operations 1,524,939 1,779,580 16.7 % 4,769,978 5,383,339 12.9 % Financial Result (110,317 ) (126,259 ) 14.5 % 132,472 (107,883 ) (181.4 %) Share of profit (loss) of associates 6,471 (88 ) 101.4 % 4,210 (847 ) 120.1 % Income before income taxes 1,421,093 1,653,233 16.3 % 4,906,660 5,274,609 7.5 % Income taxes (336,554 ) (328,367 ) (2.4 %) (1,138,957 ) (1,331,243 ) 16.9 % Net income 1,084,538 1,324,866 22.2 % 3,767,703 3,943,366 4.7 % Currency translation effect 90,070 (348,548 ) (487.0 %) (560,711 ) (319,739 ) (43.0 %) Remeasurements of employee benefit - net income tax (1,041 ) (508 ) (51.2 %) (627 ) 143 (122.8 %) Comprehensive income 1,173,568 975,810 (16.9 %) 3,206,366 3,623,770 13.0 % Non-controlling interest (30,719 ) 10,519 134.2 % 14,610 (49,451 ) 438.5 % Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest 1,142,850 986,329 (13.7 %) 3,220,976 3,574,319 11.0 %

The non-controlling interest corresponds to the 25.5% stake held in the Montego Bay airport by Vantage Airport Group Limited ('Vantage').

Exhibit E: Consolidated stockholders' equity (in thousands of pesos):

Common Stock Legal Reseve Reserve for Share Repurchase Repurchased Shares Retained Earnings Other comprehensive income Total controlling interest Non-controlling interest Total Stockholders' Equity Balance as of January 1, 2017 10,778,613 960,943 2,683,374 (1,733,374 ) 7,561,527 1,081,931 21,333,013 1,071,554 22,404,567 Transfer of earnings 158,086 (158,086 ) - - - - Dividends declared (3,006,292 ) - (3,006,292 ) - (3,006,292 ) Reserve for repurchase of share 45,000 (45,000 ) - - - - Capital distribution (1,750,167 ) - - - (1,750,167 ) - (1,750,167 ) Dividends paid non-controlling interest - - - - - - - (73,308 ) (73,308 ) Comprehensive income: Net income - - - - 3,698,300 - 3,698,300 69,403 3,767,703 Foreign currency translation reserve - - - - - (476,697 ) (476,697 ) (84,014 ) (560,711 ) Remeasurements of employee benefit - Net - - - - - (627 ) (627 ) - (627 ) Balance as of September 30, 2017 9,028,446 1,119,029 2,728,374 (1,733,374 ) 8,050,449 604,607 19,797,530 983,635 20,781,167 Balance as of January 1, 2018 9,028,446 1,119,029 2,728,374 (1,733,374 ) 9,001,269 884,471 21,028,215 1,048,554 22,076,769 Transfer of earnings - 226,681 - - (226,681 ) - - - - Dividends declared - - - - (4,004,886 ) - (4,004,886 ) - (4,004,886 ) Reserve for repurchase of share - - 255,000 - (255,000 ) - - - - Capital distribution (1,250,870 ) - - - - - (1,250,870 ) - (1,250,870 ) Dividends declared non-controlling interest - - - - - - - (83,764 ) (83,764 ) Comprehensive income: Net income - - - - 3,862,459 - 3,862,459 80,909 3,943,368 Foreign currency translation reserve - - - - - (288,281 ) (288,281 ) (31,458 ) (319,739 ) Remeasurements of employee benefit - Net - - - - - 143 143 - 143 Balance as of September 30, 2018 7,777,576 1,345,710 2,983,374 (1,733,374 ) 8,377,163 596,331 19,346,779 1,014,242 20,361,021

For presentation purposes, the 25.5% stake in Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L. ('DCA') held by Vantage appears in the Stockholders' Equity of the Company as a non-controlling interest. In addition, DCA holds a 14.77% stake in the Santiago airport in Chile, the results of which are recognized through the equity method in the share of profit (loss) of associates.

As a part of the adoption of IFRS, the effects of inflation on common stock recognized pursuant to Mexican Financial Reporting Standards (MFRS) through December 31, 2007 were reclassified as retained earnings because accumulated inflation recognized under MFRS is not considered hyperinflationary according to IFRS. For Mexican legal and tax purposes, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., as an individual entity, will continue preparing separate financial information under MFRS. Therefore, for any transaction between the Company and its shareholders related to stockholders' equity, the Company must take into consideration the accounting balances prepared under MFRS as an individual entity and determine the tax impact under tax laws applicable in Mexico, which requires the use of MFRS. For purposes of reporting to stock exchanges, the consolidated financial statements will continue being prepared in accordance with IFRS, as issued by the IASB.

Exhibit F: Other operating data:

3Q17 3Q18 Change 9M17 9M18 Change Total passengers 10,138.8 11,060.1 9.1 % 30,190.8 33,482.6 10.9 % Total cargo volume (in WLUs) 522.5 520.2 (0.4 %) 1,549.0 1,600.0 3.3 % Total WLUs 10,661.3 11,580.4 8.6 % 31,739.6 35,082.6 10.5 % Aeronautical & non aeronautical services per passenger (pesos) 264.7 283.5 7.1 % 273.2 279.8 2.4 % Aeronautical services per WLU (pesos) 187.6 202.4 7.9 % 193.4 200.6 3.7 % Non aeronautical services per passenger (pesos) 67.5 71.5 6.0 % 69.8 69.7 (0.2 %) Cost of services per WLU (pesos) 46.8 53.9 15.2 % 46.0 49.8 8.4 %

WLU = Workload units represent passenger traffic plus cargo units (1 cargo unit = 100 kilograms of cargo).

