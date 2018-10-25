

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, sent a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday referring Julie Swetnick and her attorney Michael Avenatti to the Justice Department for criminal investigation.



Grassley asked the Justice Department to investigate whether Swetnick and Avenatti conspired to provide materially false statements to Congress and obstruct a congressional committee investigation.



During Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation process, Swetnick alleged the former federal appeals court judge was present at a party where she was drugged and 'gang raped.'



A statement from Grassley argued subsequent contradictions by both Swetnick and Avenatti along with the suspicious timing of the allegations necessitate a criminal investigation.



'When a well-meaning citizen comes forward with information relevant to the committee's work, I take it seriously,' Grassley said. 'It takes courage to come forward, especially with allegations of sexual misconduct or personal trauma. I'm grateful for those who find that courage.'



'But in the heat of partisan moments, some do try to knowingly mislead the committee,' he added. 'That's unfair to my colleagues, the nominees and others providing information who are seeking the truth.'



Grassley said he does not take making the referral lightly but argued ignoring the behavior will just invite more of it in the future.



Avenatti, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump and a potential Democratic presidential candidate, told CNN the referral is 'completely baseless and political.'



'It is ironic that Senator Grassley now is interested in investigations,' Avenatti said in a post on Twitter. 'He didn't care when it came to putting a man on the SCOTUS for life.'



He added, 'We welcome the investigation as now we can finally get to the bottom of Judge Kavanaugh's lies and conduct. Let the truth be known.'



Kavanaugh was narrowly confirmed to a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court earlier this month despite sexual assault allegations by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.



