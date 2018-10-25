

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply lower, shares of WPP plc (WPP) continue to see substantial weakness in afternoon trading on Thursday. WPP is currently down by 16.4 percent after hitting its lowest intraday level in well over six years.



The steep drop by WPP comes after the ad agency reported weaker than expected third quarter sales and lowered its full-year guidance.



WPP said the lower full-year guidance reflects the slowdown in the third quarter and a more cautious outlook for the rest of the year.



