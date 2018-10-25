Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2018) - Early stage biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies often present a quandary for investors. The technology is generally difficult to understand and investors just can't fully picture the potential.

Except when that picture is an absolutely stunning, must-see video from Wake Forest University of a mouse paralyzed by Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia restored to mobility in two days by a drug now headed to the patent portfolio of Spherix Incorporated (Nasdaq: SPEX). The drug, "KPC34," is a next generation treatment designed to overcome multiple resistance challenges and is also administered orally, which is critical for patients who cannot tolerate repeated cycles of chemotherapy. Importantly, the Company reports that the drug has doubled the mean survival time of patients versus the current standard of care treatments.

Read that again. Doubled.

The brief video is jaw-dropping to say the least and helps affirm the recent merger agreement of Spherix and CBM BioPharma Inc, the private pharma company which obtains exclusive drug development rights of drugs like KPC34 from top-flight partners like Wake Forest University and the University of Texas at Austin. Spherix and CBM agreed to merge earlier this month.

The merger will put the all-new Spherix right in the middle of a rapidly expanding oncological drug market that pharma industry publication DCAT Value Chain Insights reports topped $133 billion globally in 2017, and with spending on cancer drugs having doubled in the United States since 2012. (Source: DCAT Value Chain Insights)

The same report also cites the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science which projects a global market for oncology therapeutic medicines reaching $200 billion by 2022, averaging 10% to 13% growth during that time while the U.S. market is expected to reach $100 billion with an average growth rate of 12% to 15% for the same period. Additionally, spending on cancer drugs in the U.S. is expected to double by 2022, exceeding the nearly $50 billion in spending in 2017.

It warrants mention that Spherix is also aggressively pursuing opportunities in the arena of pancreatic cancer via another CBM project that will be added through the merger. Developed at the University of Texas at Austin, the drug DHA-dFdC has shown positive results in preclinical studies, inhibiting pancreatic tumor growth in clinically relevant transgenic mouse models. DHA-dFdC also overcomes tumor cell resistance to current chemotherapeutic drugs.

And while the mouse video is head turning, inspiring even, it is potentially the tip of the iceberg for a company which has come so very far, both in its science and in the enormous increase of intellectual property now headed inside the deal. Ultimately, Spherix's true value is unlikely to be fully recognized until it has successfully changed oncological care outcomes for mice and men.

About Spherix

Spherix is committed to advancing innovation by active participation in all areas of the patent market. Spherix draws on portfolios of pioneering technology patents to partner with and support product innovation. Spherix has acquired over 100 patents from Rockstar Consortium Inc., and several hundred patents issued to Harris Corporation, covering a variety of methods and components involved in switching, routing, networking, optical and telecommunication sectors. The Spherix/CBM merger is pending approval.

About CBM BioPharma, Inc.

CBM BioPharma, Inc. (www.cbmbiopharmainc.com) is a privately held pharmaceutical company with exclusive drug development rights from world renowned partners like Wake Forest University and University of Texas at Austin. The Company has a team of leading drug development scientists who help advance their technology. The CBM platform focuses on the treatment of numerous cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) and pancreatic cancer.

