Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2018) - American Biofuels Inc. (TSXV: ABS.H) (the "Company") announces that Christopher Cherry has been appointed to the Board of Directors, effective October 25, 2018, taking the place of Huitt Tracey who has resigned.
The Officers and Board of Directors of the Company are now comprised as follows:
Ron Hughes: CEO, President and Director
Teresa Cherry: CFO and Secretary
Richard Barnett: Director
Jurgen Wolf: Director
Christopher Cherry: Director
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
SIGNED: "Teresa Cherry"
Teresa Cherry, CFO and Secretary
Contact Teresa Cherry: (604) 336-8617
