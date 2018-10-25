Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2018) - American Biofuels Inc. (TSXV: ABS.H) (the "Company") announces that Christopher Cherry has been appointed to the Board of Directors, effective October 25, 2018, taking the place of Huitt Tracey who has resigned.

The Officers and Board of Directors of the Company are now comprised as follows:

Ron Hughes: CEO, President and Director

Teresa Cherry: CFO and Secretary

Richard Barnett: Director

Jurgen Wolf: Director

Christopher Cherry: Director

Contact Teresa Cherry: (604) 336-8617

