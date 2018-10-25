

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.10 billion, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $2.72 billion, or $2.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Gilead Sciences Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.40 billion or $1.84 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.1% to $5.60 billion from $6.52 billion last year.



Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.40 Bln. vs. $2.99 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.84 vs. $2.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.63 -Revenue (Q3): $5.60 Bln vs. $6.52 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.50 - $1.60 Full year revenue guidance: $20800 - $21300 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX