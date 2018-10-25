

SINGAPORE (dpa-AFX) - Flex (FLEX) announced that Michael McNamara, the company's CEO and a member of the Board, has decided to retire as Chief Executive Officer, effective December 31, 2018. The Board has engaged Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. to conduct a search for a new Chief Executive Officer and will be considering both internal and external candidates.



Separately, the company announced Flex and NIKE have mutually agreed to wind-down the footwear manufacturing operations in Guadalajara by December 31, 2018. In connection with the wind-down of the operation, the company recognized $30 million of exit costs primarily related to an estimated impairment of fixed assets. The company may incur additional costs to complete the wind-down.



