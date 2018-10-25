

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $699 million, or $2.05 per share. This compares with $589 million, or $1.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Discover Financial Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $699 Mln. vs. $589 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.05 vs. $1.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.05



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX