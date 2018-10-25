

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NetGear Inc. (NTGR) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $9.95 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $20.79 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, NetGear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $24.92 million or $0.76 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.7% to $400.59 million from $355.48 million last year.



NetGear Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $24.92 Mln. vs. $26.15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.76 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q3): $400.59 Mln vs. $355.48 Mln last year.



