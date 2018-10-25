

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Resmed Inc (RMD) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $105.7 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $86.1 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Resmed Inc reported adjusted earnings of $116.3 million or $0.81 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $588.3 million from $523.7 million last year.



Resmed Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $116.3 Mln. vs. $94.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.81 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q1): $588.3 Mln vs. $523.7 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX