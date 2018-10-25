Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2018) - MediaValet Inc. (TSXV: MVP), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise digital asset management (DAM) software, announces modification of senior secured debt. MediaValet has issued $3,000,000 of senior secured debentures, which have been modified to reduce the interest rates to 7% (previously 10%) effective November 1, 2018, and to extend the maturity dates to November 7, 2021 (previously November 7, 2019 for $2,000,000.00 and November 12, 2020 for $1,000,000).

