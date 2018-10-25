

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) reported a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $9.40 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $10.16 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, OSI Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15.26 million or $0.81 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $266.25 million from $257.13 million last year.



OSI Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $15.26 Mln. vs. $15.51 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.81 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q1): $266.25 Mln vs. $257.13 Mln last year.



