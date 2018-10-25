Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2018) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) today released its unaudited financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2018.

Highlights for the quarter

Record net income of $8.7 million for the quarter, up 20.6% from prior year

Record revenues of $15.5 million, up 22.2% from prior year

$0.24 basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter

Portfolio of $662 million, up 4.7% from December 31, 2017

High quality mortgage portfolio 78.6% of portfolio in first mortgages 85.3% of portfolio is less than 75% loan to value average loan-to-value is 62.2%



"We had a strong third quarter of 2018 with record revenues of $15.5 million and record net income of $8.7 million. We ended the quarter with a mortgage portfolio balance of $662.3 million which is up from the beginning of the year, but down from Q2 levels due to a record $105.9 million of repayments. In our Q2 conference call we had forecasted a higher level of repayments in the second half of the year. Almost all of the repayments came from institutional lenders, which is a positive sign of Atrium's portfolio quality. We continue to lend conservatively with an average portfolio loan to value of 62.2% while increasing our weighted average interest rate from 8.54% in Q2 to 8.83% this quarter" said Rob Goodall, CEO of Atrium.

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Friday, October 26, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results. To participate or listen to the conference call live, please call 1 (888) 241-0551 or (647) 427-3415. For a replay of the conference call (available until November 8, 2018) please call 1 (855) 859-2056, Conference ID 357558.

Results of operations

Atrium had another strong quarter, with revenues growing to a record $15.5 million for the quarter, an increase of 22.2% from the prior year.

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was a record $8.7 million, an increase of 20.6% from the prior year. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.24 for the three months ended September 30, 2018, compared with $0.24 basic and $0.23 diluted earnings per common share for the comparable quarter in the prior year. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $25.2 million, an increase of 19.2% from the prior year. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.72 and $0.71, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared with $0.71 and $0.70 basic and diluted earnings per common share, respectively, for the comparable period in the previous year.

The company had $654.2 million of mortgages receivable as at September 30, 2018, an increase of 4.4% from December 31, 2017. During the quarter, $56.5 million of mortgages were advanced, and $105.9 million of mortgages were repaid.

The weighted average interest rate on the mortgage portfolio increased to 8.83% at September 30, 2018, compared with 8.44% at December 31, 2017 and 8.34% at September 30, 2017.

Financial summary

Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited, 000s, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue $ 15,476 $ 12,668 $ 43,466 $ 36,703 Mortgage servicing and management fees (1,661 ) (1,385 ) (4,725 ) (3,969 ) Other expenses (279 ) (274 ) (848 ) (862 ) Provision for mortgage losses (563 ) (400 ) (1,263 ) (1,448 ) Income before financing costs 12,973 10,609 36,630 30,424 Financing costs (4,273 ) (3,397 ) (11,398 ) (9,252 ) Net income and comprehensive income $ 8,700 $ 7,212 $ 25,232 $ 21,172 Basic earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.72 $ 0.71 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.23 $ 0.71 $ 0.70 Dividends declared $ 8,164 $ 6,866 $ 23,980 $ 19,905 Mortgages receivable, end of period $ 654,248 $ 623,417 $ 654,248 $ 623,417 Total assets, end of period $ 655,567 $ 624,500 $ 655,567 $ 624,500 Shareholders' equity, end of period $ 385,847 $ 348,835 $ 385,847 $ 348,835

Analysis of mortgage portfolio

(dollars in 000s)

September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Outstanding % of Outstanding % of Mortgage category Number amount Portfolio Number amount Portfolio Low-rise residential 33 $ 203,532 30.7% 36 $ 234,343 37.1% Mid-rise residential 14 113,273 17.1% 4 31,471 5.0% House and apartment 97 101,872 15.4% 120 86,287 13.6% Construction 8 73,868 11.1% 8 64,828 10.3% High-rise residential 8 36,918 5.6% 7 44,949 7.1% Condominium corporation 14 2,624 0.4% 14 2,887 0.4% Residential portfolio 174 532,087 80.3% 189 464,765 73.5% Commercial 24 130,217 19.7% 27 167,622 26.5% Mortgage portfolio 198 662,304 100.0% 216 632,387 100.0%

September 30, 2018 Location of underlying property Number of mortgages Outstanding amount Percentage outstanding Weighted average loan to value Weighted average interest rate (outstanding amounts in 000s) Greater Toronto Area 151 $ 404,050 61.0% 65.7% 9.02% Non-GTA Ontario 24 20,035 3.0% 59.5% 8.36% Saskatchewan 2 20,955 3.2% 100.0% 7.85% Alberta 3 15,613 2.4% 52.3% 8.83% British Columbia 18 201,651 30.4% 52.2% 8.60% 198 $ 662,304 100.0% 62.2% 8.83% December 31, 2017 Location of underlying property Number of mortgages Outstanding amount Percentage outstanding Weighted average loan to value Weighted average interest rate (outstanding amounts in 000s) Greater Toronto Area 159 $ 397,293 62.8% 62.5% 8.51% Non-GTA Ontario 35 26,383 4.2% 65.9% 8.54% Saskatchewan 2 17,107 2.7% 100.0% 8.06% Alberta 5 22,518 3.6% 59.4% 8.87% British Columbia 15 169,086 26.7% 54.7% 8.24% 216 $ 632,387 100.0% 61.5% 8.44%

For further information on the financial results, and further analysis of the company's mortgage portfolio, please refer to Atrium's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and its management's discussion and analysis for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2018, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the company's website at www.atriummic.com.

Conference call

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters. Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information about Atrium, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedar.com or investor information on Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

