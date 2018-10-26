

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Western Digital Corp (WDC) revealed earnings for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $511 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $681 million, or $2.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Western Digital Corp reported adjusted earnings of $906 million or $3.04 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $5.03 billion from $5.18 billion last year.



Western Digital Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $906 Mln. vs. $1089 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.04 vs. $3.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.04 -Revenue (Q1): $5.03 Bln vs. $5.18 Bln last year.



