

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) released a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $137.68 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $114.63 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Verisign Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $150.88 million or $1.23 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $305.78 million from $292.43 million last year.



Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $150.88 Mln. vs. $124.16 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.23 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.20 -Revenue (Q3): $305.78 Mln vs. $292.43 Mln last year.



