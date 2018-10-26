

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release October figures for consumer prices in the Tokyo area, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall inflation for Tokyo is tipped to rise 1.5 percent on tear, up from 1.3 percent in September. Core CPI is called steady at an annual 1.0 percent.



Malaysia will provide September numbers for consumer prices; in August, inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and down 0.2 percent on year.



Singapore will see September data for industrial production; in August, output was down 2.0 percent on month and up 3.3 percent on year.



