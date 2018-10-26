

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avnet Inc (AVT) released a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $83.72 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $58.30 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $5.09 billion from $4.66 billion last year.



Avnet Inc earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $1.03 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q1): $5.09 Bln vs. $4.66 Bln last year.



