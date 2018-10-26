

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $553 million, or $3.38 per share. This compares with $102 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Cincinnati Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $137 million or $0.84 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.2% to $1.92 billion from $1.41 billion last year.



Cincinnati Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $137 Mln. vs. $97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.84 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q3): $1.92 Bln vs. $1.41 Bln last year.



