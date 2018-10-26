sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.10.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

64,91 Euro		-1,10
-1,67 %
WKN: 878440 ISIN: US1720621010 Ticker-Symbol: CCJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,90
63,60
25.10.
62,86
63,33
25.10.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION64,91-1,67 %