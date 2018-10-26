

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $74.37 million, or $2.48 per share. This compares with $49.56 million, or $1.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Deckers Outdoor Corp reported adjusted earnings of $71.51 million or $2.38 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $501.91 million from $482.46 million last year.



Deckers Outdoor Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $71.51 Mln. vs. $49.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.38 vs. $1.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.72 -Revenue (Q2): $501.91 Mln vs. $482.46 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $5.10 - $5.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $805 - $825 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $6.65 - $6.85 Full year revenue guidance: $1.935 - $1.960 Bln



