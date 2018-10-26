

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republic Services (RSG) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $263.4 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $223.2 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Republic Services reported adjusted earnings of $269.0 million or $0.82 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $2.57 billion from $2.56 billion last year.



Republic Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $269.0 Mln. vs. $225.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.82 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q3): $2.57 Bln vs. $2.56 Bln last year.



