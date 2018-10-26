

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region were up 1.5 percent on year in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was in line with expectations and up from 1.3 percent in September.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, advanced an annual 1.0 percent - unchanged and in line with expectations.



Individually, prices for food, housing, fuel, clothing, medical care, transportation, education and recreation all were higher.



On a monthly basis, both overall and core CPI for Tokyo were up 0.1 percent.



