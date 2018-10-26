

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering almost 10 points or 0.4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index remains just above the 2,600-point plateau and it's expected to extend its gains on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat thanks to bargain hunting, solid earnings news and a bump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished barely higher on gains from the property stocks and financial shares, while the oil companies were mixed.



For the day, the index added 0.50 points or 0.02 percent to finish at 2,603.80 after trading between 2,531.53 and 2,606.10. The Shenzhen Composite Index slid 4.42 points or 0.34 percent to end at 1,292.60.



Among the actives, Poly Developments soared 5.56 percent, while China Vanke surged 4.03 percent, Gemdale spiked 2.19 percent, China Merchants Bank advanced 0.92 percent, Bank of China added 0.82 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.53 percent, China Construction Bank climbed 1.26 percent, China Life Insurance jumped 2.10 percent, CITIC Securities perked 2.48 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) was up 0.16 percent, PetroChina shed 0.36 percent and China Shenhua Energy skidded 1.78 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks showed a substantial move back to the upside on Thursday, partly offsetting Wednesday's heavy losses.



The Dow added 401.13 points or 1.63 percent to 24,984.55, while the NASDAQ surged 209.94 points or 2.95 percent to 7,318.34 and the S&P 500 gained 48.47 points or 1.86 percent to 2,705.57.



Bargain hunting contributed to the rebound on Wall Street, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels as the major averages rebounded from multi-month closing lows.



A positive reaction to earnings news from big-name companies also generated buying interest, including Twitter (TWTR), Microsoft (MSFT), Ford (F), Tesla (TSLA), and Whirlpool (WHR).



In economic news, the Commerce Department noted an unexpected increase in durable goods orders in September. Also, the National Association of Realtors noted an unexpected rebound in pending home sales in September. And the Labor Department noted a rebound in initial jobless claims in the week ended October 20.



Crude oil prices edged higher Thursday, extending the previous session's modest rise, thanks to an OPEC's signal it might cut oil production again. Crude oil futures for December ended up $0.51 or 0.8 percent at $67.33 a barrel.



