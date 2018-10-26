

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Airways parent International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAGY.PK, IAG.L) on Thursday disclosed that a cyberattack on passenger data this year was far larger than first estimated.



The announcement came only hours after Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. said it had suffered a massive data breach, highlighting the difficulties airlines can have in safeguarding travel records.



IAG said internal investigation has shown the hackers may have stolen additional personal data and British Airways is notifying the holders of 77,000 payment cards, not previously notified, that the name, billing address, email address, card payment information, including card number, expiry date and CVV have potentially been compromised, and a further 108,000 without CVV. The potentially impacted customers were only those making reward bookings between April 21 and July 28, 2018, and who used a payment card.



IAG said, 'While British Airways does not have conclusive evidence that the data was removed from its systems, it is taking a prudent approach in notifying potentially affected customers, advising them to contact their bank or card provider as a precaution.'



In addition, from the investigation British Airways knows that fewer of the customers originally identified were impacted. Of the 380,000 payment card details identified, 244,000 were affected.



IAG said that it has been working continuously with specialist cyber forensic investigators and the National Crime Agency to investigate fully the data theft, IAG's announcement on September 6, 2018 regarding the theft of its subsidiary British Airways' customers' data.



Cathay Pacific, a partner to British Airways in the Oneworld airline alliance, late Wednesday said that it discovered unauthorised access to some of its information system containing passenger data of up to 9.4 million people. Upon discovery, the company took immediate action to investigate and contain.



Cathay Pacific noted that it has no evidence that any personal information has been misused. The IT systems affected are totally separate from its flight operations systems, and there is no impact on flight safety.



Cathay Pacific Chief Executive Officer Rupert Hogg said, 'We are in the process of contacting affected passengers, using multiple communications channels, and providing them with information on steps they can take to protect themselves. We have no evidence that any personal data has been misused. No-one's travel or loyalty profile was accessed in full, and no passwords were compromised.'



The following personal data was accessed: passenger name; nationality; date of birth; phone number; email; address; passport number; identity card number; frequent flyer programme membership number; customer service remarks; and historical travel information.



In addition, 403 expired credit card numbers were accessed. Twenty-seven credit card numbers with no CVV were accessed. The combination of data accessed varies for each affected passenger.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX