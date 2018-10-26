

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings Plc. (RYA.L, RYAAY) said that it has signed Collective Labour Agreements or CLAs with the Belgian unions CNE-CSC and LBC-NVK to cover all of Ryanair's directly employed pilots and cabin crew in Belgium. Belgian Labour Law will apply to all Ryanair pilots and cabin crew in Belgium no later than 31st January 2019.



It followed similar agreements signed over the past week with pilot unions SEPLA in Spain, SPAC in Portugal and BALPA in the UK, covering all of Ryanair's directly employed Spanish, Portuguese and UK Pilots.



