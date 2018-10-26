

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google Inc Chief Executive officer Sundar Pichai said that the company terminated 48 employees for sexual harassment in the past two years. The terminations included 13 senior managers and above.



Responding to a New York Times article, Pichai said in an email that none of those employees received an exit package.



The report said Google gave Andy Rubin, the creator of Android mobile software, a hero's farewell when he left the company in October 2014.



New York Times said, 'What Google did not make public was that an employee had accused Mr. Rubin of sexual misconduct.... Google investigated and concluded her claim was credible, said the people, who spoke on the condition that they not be named, citing confidentiality agreements. Mr. Rubin was notified, they said, and Mr. Page asked for his resignation.'



The report noted that Google could have fired Mr. Rubin and paid him little to nothing on the way out. Instead, the company handed him a $90 million exit package, paid in installments of about $2 million a month for four years. The last payment is scheduled for next month.



Google has updated its policy to require all vice presidents and senior vice presidents to disclose any relationship with a co-worker regardless of reporting line or presence of conflict, Pichai and Google's vice president of people operations Eileen Naughton wrote on Thursday.



The email said, 'We want to assure you that we review every single complaint about sexual harassment or inappropriate conduct, we investigate and we take action,' they added. 'In recent years, we've made a number of changes, including taking an increasingly hard line on inappropriate conduct by people in positions of authority.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX