

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Friday in choppy trade, with some of the markets drifting into negative territory after opening higher following the overnight rebound on Wall Street due to bargain-hunting. Disappointing third-quarter sales figures from Alphabet and Amazon.com once again raised concerns about the outlook for corporate earnings and dampened investor sentiment.



The Australian market drifted into negative territory after opening higher. Banks and mining stocks are among the leading gainers.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 19.10 points or 0.34 percent to 5,645.00, after rising to a high of 5,700.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 16.20 points or 0.28 percent to 5,743.30. Australian stocks tumbled heavily on Thursday to wipe out all the gains over the past twelve months and dive into a technical correction.



The major miners are rebounding after sharp losses in the previous session. Fortescue Metals is gaining 5 percent, Rio Tinto is adding more than 1 percent and BHP is advancing almost 1 percent, tracking rising iron ore and copper prices.



The big four banks are modestly higher. ANZ Banking, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are higher in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.5 percent.



In the oil sector, Santos is down 0.4 percent, Oil Search is declining 0.5 percent and Woodside Petroleum is lower by 0.7 percent despite a modest increase in crude oil prices.



Gold miners are weak despite a 1 percent rise in gold prices. Evolution Mining and Newcrest Mining are losing more than 3 percent each.



Fairfax Media Chairman Nick Falloon has acquired a stake worth A$374,000 in Nine Entertainment, ahead of the two companies' planned merger. Shares of Nine Entertainment are losing almost 2 percent, while Fairfax shares are up 0.8 percent.



Retail Food Group, the embattled operator of Gloria Jeann's and Donut King, has appointed Peter George as chairman to replace the retired Colin Archer. The company' shares are rising almost 5 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly higher against the U.S. dollar on Friday. The local currency was quoted at $0.7080, up from $0.7074 on Thursday.



The Japanese market also drifted lower after opening higher. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 47.23 points or 0.22 percent to 21,221.50, after rising to a high of 21,476.66 in early trades. Japanese stocks closed near seven-month lows on Thursday.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a slightly weaker yen. Mitsubishi Electric and Panasonic are rising more than 1 percent each, while Sony is adding almost 1 percent. Canon is losing more than 4 percent.



In the tech sector, Advantest is declining more than 1 percent, while Tokyo Electron is higher by more than 1 percent.



Among auto makers, Honda is rising more than 2 percent and Toyota is adding almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is up 0.5 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is higher by 0.4 percent.



In the oil space, Japan Petroleum is gaining more than 2 percent and Inpex is adding almost 1 percent after crude oil prices advanced overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Suzuki Motor is rising more than 4 percent and Screen Holdings is advancing almost 4 percent. Fuji Electric and Mitsui Mining & Smelting are higher by more than 3 percent each.



On the flip side, Canon is losing more than 4 percent on weak third-quarter earnings results and full-year outlook, while Cyberagent is declining more than 3 percent and Nikon Corp. is down more than 2 percent.



In economic news, overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region were up 1.5 percent on year in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday. That was in line with expectations and up from 1.3 percent in September.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 112 yen-range on Friday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Taiwan are also lower, while Shanghai, New Zealand and Indonesia are edging higher.



On Wall Street, stocks rebounded on Thursday to close higher on bargain hunting, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels after the sell-off in the previous session. A positive reaction to earnings news from big-name companies and some upbeat economic data also generated buying interest.



The Dow jumped 401.13 points or 1.6 percent to 24,984.55, the Nasdaq soared 209.93 points or 3 percent to 7,318.34 and the S&P 500 surged up 49.47 points or 1.9 percent to 2,705.57.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Thursday. While the French CAC 40 Index surged up by 1.6 percent, the German DAX Index jumped by 1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.6 percent.



Crude oil prices edged higher on Thursday, extending the previous session's modest rise, thanks to a rebound in stock markets and on OPEC's signal that it might cut oil production again. WTI crude for December added $0.51 or 0.8 percent to close at $67.33 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



