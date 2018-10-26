Compagnie Financière Tradition / CFT: Growth in activity for the first nine months of 2018, adjusted revenue up 10.1% to CHF 729.8m . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release Lausanne, 26 October 2018 Growth in activity for the first nine months of 2018 adjusted revenue up 10.1% to CHF 729.8m Compagnie Financière Tradition activity grew in the first nine months of the year with reported consolidated revenue of CHF 664.0m compared with CHF 600.8m in same period in 2017, up 9.0% in constant currencies. At current exchange rates, consolidated revenue presented an increase of 10.5%. For the same period, the Group's consolidated adjusted(1) revenue was CHF 729.8m, compared with CHF 653.7m in 2017, an increase of 10.1% at constant exchange rates. The adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) was up 9.4% in constant currencies while the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) presented an increase of 33.3%. In the third quarter, consolidated revenue was CHF 204.2m compared with CHF 189.4m in the third quarter 2017, representing an increase of 6.3% in constant currencies. The Group's consolidated adjusted(1) revenue was CHF 227.1m against CHF 208.0m in 2017, up 7.6% in constant currencies with IDB up 6.0% and Non-IDB up 58.0%. 1) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted") ABOUT TRADITION Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in 29 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,225 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit www.tradition.com MEDIA CONTACTS Patrick Combes, President Rohan Sant Compagnie Financière Tradition SA Voxia communication +41 (0)21 343 52 22 +41 (0)22 591 22 63 actionnaire@tradition.ch rohan.sant@voxia.ch CFT - Communiqué du chiffre d'affaires Q3 2018 - EN_VF: http://hugin.info/133362/R/2222341/870274.pdf This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein. Source: Compagnie Financière Tradition via Globenewswire --- End of Message --- Compagnie Financière Tradition Langallerie 11 Lausanne Switzerland WKN: 870121;ISIN: CH0014345117; Listed: Freiverkehr in Börse Stuttgart, Freiverkehr in Börse Berlin, Open Market (Freiverkehr) in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse; http://www.traditiongroup.com

