Strong Net Sales growth of 5.8% LFL in Q3

All four business segments contributing

Over-proportional increase in Recurring EBITDA of 8.1% LFL in Q3

SG&A cost savings program delivering results ahead of target

Group Q3 2018 Q3 20172 ±% LfL Net Sales of cement 4,707 4,628 1.7 6.5 Net Sales of aggregates 1,175 1,120 4.9 6.0 Net Sales of ready-mix concrete 1,454 1,408 3.3 3.8 Net Sales of Solutions Products 737 694 6.2 5.6 Net Sales1 7,362 7,175 2.6 5.8 Recurring EBITDA 1,867 1,774 5.2 8.1

All figures expressed in millions CHF.

Jan Jenisch, CEO: "In Q3 we were able to increase our positive momentum and to continue delivering on our Strategy 2022 'Building for Growth'. Despite headwinds from steep cost inflation, we delivered stronger Net Sales and our earnings grew even faster. I am very satisfied with our growth in volumes, our solid pricing and the impact of our cost and efficiency programs. We are executing at full speed on our Strategy 2022 - 'Building for Growth'."

PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

Like-for-like Net Sales grew by 5.8 percent for the third quarter and by 5.1 percent in the first nine months of 2018 compared to the prior-year period. Growth was driven by increased demand as well as sales price increases. All four business segments contributed to the Net Sales increase.

1 Net Sales shown after eliminations.

2 Net Sales Q3 2017 restated by CHF 231m due to the reporting of Gross Sales from trading activities, following the application of the IFRS 15, effective 1 January 2018. This had no impact on Recurring EBITDA. Recurring EBITDA Q3 2017 restated by CHF 24m due to the reclassification of the Group share of net income of Huaxin to joint ventures.

Recurring EBITDA grew over-proportionally by a very strong 8.1 percent in Q3 compared to the prior-year period on a like-for-like basis, demonstrating strong momentum. Steep cost inflation in energy and logistics was more than offset by the company's volume growth as well as the effectiveness of its pricing and efficiency programs.

The North America region delivered a robust contribution supported by favorable market conditions and successful commercial initiatives. Results from the Latin America region were lower in Q3 2018 compared to the very strong performance in the prior-year period, impacted by weakening demand in several countries. The Europe region delivered positive results overall, with continued good momentum from most key markets. The Middle East Africa region showed signs of stabilization in key markets. The Asia Pacific region had another strong quarter, supported by contributions from China and India as well as improved performance in South East Asia.

STRATEGY 2022

The execution of Strategy 2022 "Building for Growth" is at full speed and well on track on all four value drivers: Growth, Simplification Performance, Financial Strength and Vision People.

On Growth: to date four bolt-on acquisitions have already been completed in highly attractive markets, the most recent being the acquisition of Denver (US)-based ready-mix concrete manufacturer Metro Mix in August. The July 2018 acquisition of the Vritz sandpit (FR) helps secure reserves in a well-positioned market for the next three decades. The business segments Aggregates and Ready-Mix Concrete achieved improved margins, a significant step in the implementation of the company's Strategy 2022 "Building for Growth".

On Simplification Performance: with the successful implementation of a new operating model based on a corporate-light structure and simple reporting lines, the company has achieved significant progress in its CHF 400 million SG&A savings program. The execution of this program is ahead of plan and has started to deliver results in Q3. The corporate offices in Singapore and Miami have been closed and the Zurich and Paris offices will be closed within Q1 2019.

On Financial Strength: since June 2018, more than CHF 1.3 billion has been successfully refinanced at attractive terms leading to an improved debt maturity profile and a decrease in financing costs. Progress towards the divestment target of CHF 2 billion has been made.

OUTLOOK

The accelerated sales growth and over-proportional increase in Recurring EBITDA demonstrates the strength of Strategy 2022 "Building for Growth". This positive momentum is expected to continue in Q4 with the following underlying market trends:

Continued growth in North America

Softer cement demand in Latin America

Strong markets in Europe

Challenging but stabilizing conditions in Middle East Africa

Continued demand growth in Asia

Based on the above trends and positive momentum, the Net Sales guidance for 2018 is adjusted upwards to 4 to 6 percent on a like-for-like basis (compared to 3 to 5 percent as previously guided).

While continued headwinds from cost inflation remain challenging, the volume growth, solid pricing and efficiency programs are expected to result in further growth in Recurring EBITDA in Q4. The Recurring EBITDA growth guidance for 2018 is adjusted to 3 to 5 percent on a like-for-like basis.

GROUP AND REGIONAL FIGURES

Group Q3 2018 Q3 2017 ±% LfL 9M 2018 9M 2017 ±% LfL Sales of cement

(million tonnes) 57.2 56.2 1.9 5.1 165.4 163.8 1.0 4.6 Sales of aggregates

(million tonnes) 80.0 80.1 -0.1 3.0 205.3 208.1 -1.4 1.5 Sales of ready-mix concrete

(million m3 13.5 13.3 1.2 1.1 38.0 37.7 0.9 1.3 Net Sales

(million CHF) 7,362 7,175 2.6 5.8 20,634 20,093 2.7 5.1 Recurring EBITDA

(million CHF) 1,867 1,774 5.2 8.1 4,351 4,356 -0.1 2.5

Asia Pacific Q3 2018 Q3 2017 ±% LfL 9M 2018 9M 2017 ±% LfL Sales of cement

(million tonnes) 21.1 21.6 -2.3 5.7 66.6 68.2 -2.4 5.3 Sales of aggregates

(million tonnes) 7.8 8.1 -4.1 -4.1 23.6 23.7 -0.5 -0.5 Sales of ready-mix concrete

(million m3 3.2 3.4 -5.4 -5.4 9.3 9.5 -1.8 -1.4 Net Sales

(million CHF) 1,770 1,787 -0.9 7.0 5,576 5,463 2.1 8.6 Recurring EBITDA

(million CHF) 378 308 22.7 35.0 1,151 1,000 15.1 22.6

Europe Q3 2018 Q3 2017 ±% LfL 9M 2018 9M 2017 ±% LfL Sales of cement

(million tonnes) 12.6 12.1 3.8 3.8 33.9 32.3 4.9 4.9 Sales of aggregates

(million tonnes) 32.0 33.9 -5.7 1.1 91.0 93.9 -3.1 2.8 Sales of ready-mix concrete

(million m3 5.0 4.6 9.9 8.8 14.3 13.5 6.2 5.4 Net Sales

(million CHF) 2,027 1,883 7.7 6.9 5,692 5,209 9.3 4.6 Recurring EBITDA

(million CHF) 480 450 6.6 4.4 1,079 1,000 7.9 2.7

Latin America Q3 2018 Q3 2017 ±% LfL 9M 2018 9M 2017 ±% LfL Sales of cement

(million tonnes) 6.3 6.7 -5.1 -3.6 18.9 18.5 2.4 6.3 Sales of aggregates

(million tonnes) 1.0 1.0 -4.4 6.7 2.7 3.3 -19.0 -1.5 Sales of ready-mix concrete

(million m3 1.4 1.4 -3.7 4.4 4.2 4.4 -5.7 11.8 Net Sales

(million CHF) 698 746 -6.5 7.8 2,126 2,205 -3.6 11.1 Recurring EBITDA

(million CHF) 251 288 -13.0 -5.5 739 785 -5.8 1.2

Middle East Africa Q3 2018 Q3 2017 ±% LfL 9M 2018 9M 2017 ±% LfL Sales of cement

(million tonnes) 9.2 8.8 5.1 5.1 26.9 26.9 0.0 0.0 Sales of aggregates

(million tonnes) 2.6 2.7 -5.8 -5.8 6.7 8.0 -16.3 -16.3 Sales of ready-mix concrete

(million m3 1.1 1.1 1.2 1.2 3.1 3.6 -13.6 -13.6 Net Sales

(million CHF) 772 803 -3.8 -1.3 2,306 2,541 -9.2 -5.5 Recurring EBITDA

(million CHF) 200 232 -13.6 -9.8 566 824 -31.3 -26.9

North America Q3 2018 Q3 2017 ±% LfL 9M 2018 9M 2017 ±% LfL Sales of cement

(million tonnes) 6.1 5.9 4.0 4.0 14.9 14.4 3.7 3.7 Sales of aggregates

(million tonnes) 36.8 34.4 6.9 6.9 81.3 79.2 2.7 2.7 Sales of ready-mix concrete

(million m3 2.8 2.9 -2.5 -5.0 7.2 6.7 6.1 -1.1 Net Sales

(million CHF) 1,891 1,790 5.6 4.7 4,366 4,194 4.1 3.3 Recurring EBITDA

(million CHF) 643 621 3.5 2.9 1,113 1,093 1.8 2.5

