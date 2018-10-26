Castellum Sells Properties for SEKm 1.700

GÖTEBORG, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum has completed the sale of 38 properties with the primary aim of quality-repositioning, as well as concentrating and reducing the proportion of smaller properties among our property portfolio, particularly in the industrial and retail segments. Selling price amounted to SEKm 1.700, after deduction for costs and calculated deferred taxes totalling SEKm 98.

The basic property-purchase price thus amounted to SEKm 1.798. Sales price is on a level with the latest asset valuation.

The Purchaser is Sinoma Fastighets AB and closing date is effective December 31, 2018.

The portfolio comprises a total of approx. 175,000 sq.m and consists primarily of light industry and retail premises, but also includes premises for warehouse and office-space. This sale signifies that Castellum is concentrating the portfolio to more strategic locations and reducing the proportion of industrial and retail premises in the company's property portfolio. It also means that Castellum is withdrawing from Alingsås and Lerum.

Total rental income for the properties amounts to approx. SEKm 166. At closing the economic occupancy rate will be approx. 91 % and the average remaining lease duration will be approx. 2,7 years.

"Castellum's holdings will continue to consist of the acknowledged largest office-space and logistics portfolios in Sweden. This transaction signifies that we, in order to quality-repositioning, are concentrating our portfolio to strategic locations. It's part and parcel of our long-term strategy to continue growing and to increase portfolio quality and density through both property projects and acquisitions", says Henrik Saxborn, Castellum CEO.

Summary of the transaction:

Purchaser: Sinoma Fastighets AB

Net sales price: SEKm 1.700

Economic occupancy rate: 91 %

Remaining average lease duration: 2,7 years

Total leasable area: Approx. 175,000 sq.m.

Seller closing date: December 31, 2018

Properties included in the transaction:

Sigtuna: Rosersberg 2:21-22

Upplands Väsby: Skälby 2:9

Sollentuna: Ringpärmen 3, Revisorn 4

Järfälla: Bredgården 1:7

Stockholm: Domnarvet 18, Domnarvet 36, Lisenen 2, Vagnhallen 19,Torngluggen 1,Tornluckan 1

Huddinge: Ellipsen 3, Riggen 2

Haninge: Åby 1:223

Nacka: Skarpnäs 5:10

Alingsås: Stallet 3, Bulten 6, Gjutaren 26, Gjutaren 27, Filaren 1, Konfektasken 15

Lerum: Berg 1:76, Hede 2:11

Göteborg: Backa 192:4, Backa 192:6, Backa 192:10, Backa 193:1, Backa 196:6, Backa 197:2, Backa 29:24, Kärra 94:1, Kärra 96:1, Ellesbo 2:10, Tynnered 1:10, Rud 51:21

Mölndal: Skinntickan 1, Berguven 1

Kungsbacka: Bolsheden 1:4

This information is information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 08.00 am CET on October 26, 2018.

www.castellum.com

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to SEK 87.5 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public sector properties, covering a total leasable area of 4.4 million square metres.

The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki.

In 2018, Castellum received two awards for sustainability efforts; designated Number One in the world by GRESB for the offices-and-logistics sector, as well as the Level Gold award for sustainability reporting from the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). In addition, Castellum is the only Nordic real-estate and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies in the world who perform best on sustainability issues.

The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Castellum AB (publ), Box 2269, SE-403 14 Gothenburg | Corp Id no SE 556475-5550 | Phone +46-31-60-74-00

For additional information, please contact:

Henrik Saxborn, CEO Castellum AB, phone +46-31-60-74-50

Ulrika Danielsson, CFO, Castellum AB, phone +46-706-47-12-61

