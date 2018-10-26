MRG: Interim Report January-September 2018

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Third quarter

Revenue increased by 50.9 per cent to SEK 445.2 (295.1) million

(295.1) million Organic growth was 36.4 per cent

EBITDA increased by 49.4 per cent to SEK 75.5 (50.6) million

(50.6) million EBITDA margin was 17.0 (17.1) per cent

Earnings per share after dilution rose by 36.0 per cent to SEK 0.99 (0.73)

(0.73) Cash flow from operating activities SEK 107.2 (135.4) million

(135.4) million Customer deposits increased by 72.3 per cent to SEK 1,477.7 million

January-September

Revenue increased by 44.2 per cent to SEK 1,239.0 (859.0) million

(859.0) million EBITDA rose by 21.6 per cent to SEK 166.8 (137.1) million

(137.1) million EBITDA margin was 13.5 (16.0) per cent

Earnings per share after dilution SEK 1.79 (2.11)

Significant events

Integration of Evoke Gaming completed - full synergies from fourth quarter of 2018

Mr Green received Danish Sportsbook licence

Redbet received Irish Sportsbook licence

Licence applications in Sweden

Niklas Grawé from hallon new CEO of esports venture

The operator business received ISO certification

"MRG grew during the quarter by a record-breaking 50.9 per cent, improved EBITDA by 49.4 per cent and set new customer records", says Per Norman, CEO of MRG.

MRG is a fast-growing, innovative iGaming Group with operations in 13 markets. MRG offers a superior experience in a Green Gaming environment. MRG was founded in 2007 and operates the iGaming sites Mr Green, Redbet, 11.lv, Winning Room, Bertil, MamaMiaBingo, BingoSjov and BingoSlottet. The Group had a turnover of SEK 1,192.0 million in 2017 and has over 300 employees. MRG has gaming licenses in Denmark, Italy, Latvia, Malta, the UK and Sportsbook license in Ireland. MRG is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Mid Cap segment under the name Mr Green & Co AB (ticker MRG). Read more at www.mrggroup.com.

