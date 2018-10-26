

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Total SA (TTA.L, TTFNF.PK, TOT) reported third-quarter net income Group share of $3.96 billion compared to $2.72 billion, previous year. Earnings per share was $1.47 compared to $1.06. Adjusted net income increased by 48% to $4.0 billion. Adjusted net income per share was $1.47, an increase of 42% year-over-year.



Third-quarter revenue from sales were $48.40 billion compared to $37.08 billion, a year ago.



The Group has bought back $1 billion of its shares at the end of September and confirmed intent to complete $1.5 billion of buybacks for the full year 2018.



