Fujitsu and Ericsson Team up on 5G Partnership

TOKYO and STOCKHOLM, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu Limited and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) have entered an agreement to deliver end-to-end 5G network solutions and related services under a strategic partnership. The two companies are joining forces to develop this based on their combined portfolios - spanning radio access and core network - for the dynamic 5G market in Japan, connecting communications service providers to the global 5G ecosystem.

The two companies aim to initially provide systems and solutions for the Japanese market, and seek to further expand their collaboration to other customers globally.

In the 5G era, mobile communications service providers anticipate the ability to provide highly scalable, and intelligent services through open and globally standardised technology for core and radio access network for more efficient network operations.

As a leading network technology provider, Fujitsu is making concerted efforts to support open standards activities driven by major telecommunications providers and aims to achieve broad interoperability for its radio access products in global markets.

As a world leader in 5G, Ericsson has worked closely with mobile operators around the world in the development of 5G, through standardization, trials, and prototyping.

Ericsson and Fujitsu's strength in research and development will ensure the best path for bringing global 5G solutions to Japan, as well as exploring a wider global market.

Tango Matsumoto, Executive Vice President, Head of Network Business Group at Fujitsu, says: "Through this partnership with Ericsson, we will provide flexible 5G network systems that are open and standard compliant, and will leverage our expertise in wireless technologies and network integration to a wide range of customers in and outside of Japan. From mobile broadband, expected to be the first widespread use case of 5G, to the Internet of Things (IoT) and beyond, this partnership holds out the promise of exciting new business opportunities."

Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks at Ericsson says: "Our global expertise in 5G combined with our understanding of the local market puts us in an excellent position to support the introduction of 5G in Japan. By working closely with operators and partners, we are creating solutions that will bring successful use cases and applications to the market. With Fujitsu we get an excellent partner to accelerate this development."

Public and Investor Relations Division https://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/presscontacts/form/index.html

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 140,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.1 trillion yen (US $39 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.

All company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.

NOTES TO EDITORS For media kits, backgrounders and high-resolution photos, please visit www.ericsson.com/press

FOLLOW US: www.twitter.com/ericsson www.facebook.com/ericsson www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson www.youtube.com/ericsson

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

MORE INFORMATION AT:

News Center

media.relations@ericsson.com (+46-10-719-69-92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46-10-719-00-00)

Fujitsu Limited:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/fujitsu-and-ericsson-team-up-on-5g-partnership,c2654845

The following files are available for download: