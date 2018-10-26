Global Cloud Xchange took the honors as the 'Best Asian Wholesale Carrier' at the prestigious Global Carrier Awards helmed by Capacity Media for the second year in a row. The awards, now in its 14th year, were announced and given away at a ceremony held in London on 24 October 2018, during Capacity Europe. The Global Carrier Awards have become a defining accolade in the industry, providing recognition to genuine innovation and service excellence, reflecting the continuing evolution of international carriers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181025006159/en/

Winners of the Global Carrier Awards were chosen by a judging panel of 16 industry experts and senior team members of Capacity Media. All submissions were assessed using an incisive points system to allow further depth of analysis and rigor.

"Global Cloud Xchange has yet again exhibited that it has the necessary infrastructure in place to deliver carrier-grade and cost-effective performance, and also the flexibility needed for Next-Generation and emerging requirements. We congratulate GCX on winning this award, which underscores the high benchmark the company has achieved in the carrier space," said Rosalind Irving, CEO of Capacity Media.

"We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award as the 'Best Asian Wholesale Carrier' for the second year in a row. Asian markets continue to be on a steep growth curve and GCX's carrier services and repertoire of connectivity solutions, combined with our global expertise, are helping customers in developed markets connect to Asia and the Emerging Markets Corridor with ease and efficiency," said Bill Barney, CEO, Reliance Communications, Chairman and CEO of Global Cloud Xchange.

Capacity Editor-in-Chief and head judge for the awards, Jason McGee-Abe, thanked all of the entrants for their record 246 submissions, congratulating the winners and the industry on their achievements. "Congratulations to all the nominees and to the very worthy winners of our 14th Global Carrier Awards. We've seen a number of key innovations and developments in the wholesale market this year, so it was great to take the time to celebrate the exciting companies, projects and partnerships in today's dynamic wholesale carrier industry," McGee-Abe added.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181025006159/en/

Contacts:

Global Cloud Xchange

Lorain Wong

+852 2848 0075

lwong@globalcloudxchange.com

or

Rajeev Narayan

+91 9811014119

rnarayan@globalcloudxchange.com