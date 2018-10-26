Net Insight AB: Net Insight Interim Report January - September 2018

Quote from interim CEO Henrik Sund:

"Stable quarter and success for Nimbra 1060"

July - September 2018

Net sales amounted to SEK 115.1 (104.7)* million, an increase of 9.9% year-on-year. The increase in comparable currencies was 1.5%.

Operating earnings amounted to SEK -4.2 (6.6)* million, corresponding to an operating margin of -3.7% (6.3%). Operating earnings were charged with SEK -3 million in non-recurring costs.

Net income was SEK -3.8 (8.9)* million for the period. Net financial items were positively affected by SEK 0.8 (4.5) million for the revaluation of synthetic options.

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, was SEK -0.01 (0.023).

Total cash flow was SEK -38.4 (-4.0) million.

January - September 2018

Net sales amounted to SEK 345.1 (310.8) million*, an increase of 11.0% year-on-year. The increase in comparable currencies was 7.8%.

Operating earnings amounted to SEK -14.7 (-8.3)* million, corresponding to an operating margin of -4.3% (-2.7%). Operating earnings were charged with SEK -10 million in non-recurring costs.

Net income was SEK -10.2 (6.9) million*. Net financial items were positively affected by SEK 2.5 (12.8) million for revaluation of synthetic options.

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, was SEK -0.03 (0.02).

Total cash flow was SEK -67.0 (-17.2) million.



*) Recalculated comparable periods, see page 11-12 in the report.

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

